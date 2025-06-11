SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

RFK Axes CDC Vaccine Advisors; Metsera’s Weight Loss Win; FDA Supports CGT

June 11, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Heather McKenzie, Jef Akst, Annalee Armstrong

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made waves this week, firing the remaining members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices; Metsera’s amylin drug produced weight loss of 8.4% at 36 days; and FDA leaders gathered last week to discuss the future of cell and gene therapy, a sector that has been in turmoil since the ousting of CBER Chief Peter Marks.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Products
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

This week the BioSpace team was sent into an after-hours scramble by the news that Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had fired the remaining members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The secretary argued in an op-ed that accompanied the announcement that the “clean sweep” was necessary to “reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.”

The move came amid heightening rhetoric from Kennedy about the safety of vaccines and sparked concerns that the Secretary will replace the committee with people who sympathize with his anti-vaccine positions.

On the drug development front, Metsera once again made waves with new data for an amylin drug candidate showing weight loss of 8.4% at just 36 days. The drug could be a major competitor for Novo Nordisk’s Cagrisema, which has failed to meet the sky-high expectations of investors despite being the leading amylin candidate in the space.

And cell and gene therapy was back in the spotlight last week when the FDA held a roundtable discussion with industry leaders aimed at eliminating barriers to approval for these complex medicines. This support from the FDA came as Sarepta became the first company to receive a platform technology designation intended to streamline future gene therapy reviews and create predictability for new drug applications created using the same technologies.

Over in BioPharm Executive, BioSpace looks at right of first negotiation deals in light of Sanofi’s deal to buy Vigil Neuroscience. How often do these agreements turn into M&A? After some analysis, Jefferies found that a ROFN is not a golden ticket to a buyout.

Podcasts FDA The Weekly Obesity Government Vaccines Policy Regulatory Cell therapy Gene therapy Mergers & acquisitions
Gilead Sciences, Inc. Sanofi (France) Eli Lilly and Company Metsera
Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie Heather McKenzie
Heather McKenzie is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at heather.mckenzie@biospace.com. Also follow her on LinkedIn.
Jef Akst
Jef Akst Jef Akst
Jef Akst is managing editor of BioSpace. You can reach her at jef.akst@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter @JefAkst.
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is senior editor at BioSpace. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chalk drawing arrow turn or break through road block traffic pylon on dark blackboard using as obstacle, solution for business problem or break through to success concept.
Infectious disease
Gilead’s HIV Combo on Hold, With No Impact on FDA’s Pending Lenacapavir Decision
June 10, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
National Resilience Closes 60% of Its Manufacturing Footprint
June 10, 2025
 · 
221 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Vaccines
‘More Critical’ Vaccine Advisors Expected Following Kennedy’s ACIP Ouster
June 10, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Illustration of employer’s hand holding employee who was laid off to drop him out of office
Layoffs
Recursion Downsizes by 20% To Boost Cash Position
June 10, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac