SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Sarepta Fallout Continues With EU’s Negative Opinion of Elevidys in Ambulatory Patients

July 25, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Poster sketch image artwork photo collage of body language finger showing gesture symbol thumb down dislike dissatisfied minus no opinion.

iStock, Deagreez

The European Union’s health regulatory agency did not endorse approving Elevidys for ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The European Union’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use declined to endorse the use of the gene therapy Elevidys for ambulatory patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The news was announced Friday morning by Roche, which owns rights to Sarepta Therapeutics’ Elevidys in the region. The pharma said it will continue working with the European Medicines Agency (EMA)—the regulatory body under which the CHMP falls—to figure out a way forward for Elevidys, citing the “high unmet need in DMD.”

In a note to investors on Friday, analysts at William Blair said that the negative opinion was “unfortunate but unsurprising,” delivering another hit to Sarepta due to “reduced revenue from potential future milestone and royalty payments from Roche.”

Roche, which paid Sarepta $1.15 billion upfront in December 2019 for ex-U.S. rights to the asset, submitted for EU approval of Elevidys for ambulatory patients aged 3 to 7 years in June 2024. The pharma was awaiting CHMP’s opinion as Elevidys became embroiled in a safety scandal following multiple patient deaths and Sarepta’s subsequent handling of the situation.

In March, the Massachusetts-based biotech reported that one non-ambulatory patient with DMD had died from acute liver failure after being treated with Elevidys. This complication is a known side-effect of gene therapies delivered using adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors. But after another non-ambulatory patient died in June, Sarepta suspended shipments to non-ambulatory patients. Then at a corporate update last week, the company announced it was adding a black box warning to the therapy.

The very next day, however, news broke of a third patient death, this time in a patient dosed with the investigational gene therapy SPR-9004, being studied for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy but which uses the same vector technology. In light of this third mortality, the FDA asked the company to suspend all Elevidys shipments. After some resistance, Sarepta on Monday gave in to the request.

Roche then followed Sarepta’s lead and temporarily halted deliveries to non-ambulatory patients in countries that have based their domestic approvals based on the FDA’s regulatory decisions. The pharma held strong on shipping to the ambulatory population, however. “Roche believes that the benefit-risk profile is positive,” a spokesperson for the pharma told BioSpace over email on Wednesday, citing “the totality of available data.”

“We are disappointed by the CHMP’s negative opinion,” Roche chief medical officer Levi Garraway said in a prepared statement on Friday, pointing out the “urgent need for disease-modifying therapies for children in the EU living with Duchenne.”

Neither the CHMP nor the EMA have the authority to approve or decline Roche’s marketing authorization application for Elevidys in the European Union. The bodies will instead pass the assessment onto the European Commission, which should then issue a legally binding decision within 67 days.

Europe Regulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy Gene therapy
Roche Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Cairo, Egypt, October 31 2024: Novartis CO building in Egypt, Novartis AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical corporation based in Basel, Switzerland, manufactures the drugs
I&I
Novartis Drops up to $1B+ for Drug Discovery Deal With Matchpoint
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Chalk drawing arrow turn or break through road block traffic pylon on dark blackboard using as obstacle, solution for business problem or break through to success concept.
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
GSK’s Comeback for Blenrep on Pause as FDA Delays Decision
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of employer’s hand holding employee who was laid off to drop him out of office
Layoffs
Genentech Downsizes by 87 as Priorities Shift
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Obesity
Roche Drops Early Obesity Asset, Citing Lack of Competitiveness
July 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac