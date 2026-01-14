AstraZeneca’s Path to $80B by 2030 Paved With ADCs, Cell Therapies, Near-Term Product Launches

In May 2024, AstraZeneca set a lofty goal for itself: hit $80 billion in total revenue by 2030, a bar that exceeded analysts’ forecasts at the time. At the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, not only did the pharma double down on this target, but it outlined its strategy to get there, emphasizing upcoming drug launches and its stacked oncology pipeline.

Speaking to analysts and investors during a company presentation, CFO Aradhana Sarin admitted that at the time it was announced, $80 billion “was obviously a stretch target” for AstraZeneca even as the pharma “felt it was within reach.” A year and a half later, she said, “We do feel it is very much within reach.”

Consensus estimates increasingly seem to agree with this assessment, Sarin added, noting that forecasts rose from $67 billion in 2024 to around $76 billion by mid-2025. Now that figure is nearing $80 billion. “I think people are getting more confident,” she said.

AstraZeneca expects to bring a clutch of high-value products to the market in the near-term, Sarin said, “including baxdrostat, camizestrant and gefurulimab, all of which are under regulatory review.”

Baxdrostat is an investigational aldosterone synthase inhibitor being proposed to lower blood pressure in patients with hard-to-control hypertension. The FDA accepted its new drug application last month. Camizestrant is an oral SERD being tested for breast cancer, while gefurulimab is an antibody that inhibits the complement C5 protein to treat generalized myasthenia gravis.

Aside from its commercial potential, Sarin on Tuesday also touted AstraZeneca’s cancer pipeline, particularly its antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), as a key contributor to its 2030 revenue goal. In the first half of this year, for instance, the company expects to reveal data for sonesitatug vedotin, which targets Claudin18.2, in second-line gastric cancer, she said. The pharma is also advancing puxitatug samrotecan for endometrial cancer and torvutatug samrotecan in ovarian cancer.

All told, AstraZeneca has eight wholly owned clinical-stage ADCs, “giving us the potential to address around 80% of the potential patient population in our focused solid tumor areas,” she added.

Sarin also touted the company’s cell therapy portfolio, including AZD-0120 for multiple myeloma and the bispecific T cell engager surovatamig, which is being developed for blood cancers. Both assets factor into AstraZeneca’s $80 billion target and “have $5 billion-plus non-risk-adjusted peak revenue potential,” she added.