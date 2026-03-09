SUBSCRIBE
Novo Nordisk Agrees To Sell GLP-1 Drugs Via Hims & Hers, Ending Dispute

March 9, 2026 
2 min read 
Cooperation concept. Vector of a businessman and a businesswoman connecting the bridge with a missing part

iStock, Feodora Chiosea

The companies have been embroiled in a row about compounded GLP-1 drugs that escalated to a lawsuit last month. The legal action has now been dropped and the former adversaries have struck a deal that could increase access to Novo’s obesity medicines.

Novo Nordisk has struck a deal to sell its injectable and oral GLP-1 medicines through telehealth provider Hims & Hers, ending a long-running dispute that recently triggered a lawsuit.

Hims & Hers will soon sell Novo’s injectable GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy as well as oral Wegovy on its online platform. The company will charge the same self-pay prices as rival telehealth platforms. Hims & Hers will stop advertising compounded GLP-1 drugs in conjunction with the deal, although it will still offer access to the medicines if a provider deems it clinically necessary.

With Hims & Hers pivoting from compounded to approved drugs, Novo has dropped the lawsuit it filed against the telehealth provider last month. Novo sued Hims & Hers for allegedly infringing a patent for the GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide, in Ozempic, Wegovy and the Wegovy pill. The Danish drugmaker said it reserves the right to refile the lawsuit.

Writing before the deal was confirmed, Truist Securities analysts framed the deal as potentially positive for both companies. Novo could benefit from Hims & Hers’ direct-to-consumer engine, helping to counter Eli Lilly’s growing share of the branded market, the analysts said in a note to investors. For Hims & Hers, the analysts identified the deal as a way to offset potential declines in compounded GLP-1 sales.

Illustration of businessmen running on a track. A man in red is ahead while a man in blue is behind and falling to the track.
Editorial
Novo Returns to Pre-Wegovy Valuation as Lilly Makes History as First Ever $1T Pharma
Eli Lilly’s win in a head-to-head trial drove Novo Nordisk’s market cap to pre-Wegovy levels not long after the victor became the first pharma company to top a $1 trillion valuation. It seems one company can do no right, while the other can do no wrong.
February 24, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Jef Akst
Read more

After talking to Novo management, BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors that the company is not changing its 2026 sales guidance. Yet the analysts expect a positive update to Novo’s outlook in the first or second quarter, reflecting the potential for the deal to drive demand for Wegovy.

Hims & Hers marketed compounded versions of semaglutide while the FDA-approved drug was in short supply in the years after its launch. While other telehealth providers switched to selling approved products once the shortage ended, Hims & Hers continued to market compounded versions in the belief that a law allowing customized treatments provided legal justification.

An earlier deal between Novo and Hims & Hers, which the companies struck in April 2025, collapsed within months amid accusations that the telehealth provider was selling compounded products illegally. The dispute intensified last month, when Hims & Hers shared and withdrew plans to sell a compounded version of Novo’s oral Wegovy formulation and the Danish drugmaker sued.

“The rapid cycle of litigation followed by reconciliation underscores that, while both parties lack trust, they remain bound by mutual necessity,” Truist analysts said. The latest reconciliation follows a period in which both companies faced pressures, with Hims & Hers contending with the FDA’s pushback against compounded GLP-1s and Novo needing to grow volumes to offset falling drug prices.

Putting Novo products on Hims & Hers’ platform could give the drugmaker access to more patients. Hims & Hers lists Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound on its website, although the drugmaker said last year that it has no affiliation with the telehealth provider.

concept of a perilous situation with a man who finds himself suspended above the void while standing at the edge of the cliffs.
GLP-1
A Compounding Problem: How GLP-1s Drove Novo Nordisk’s Rapid Rise and Fall
Novo Nordisk has plummeted back to Earth after a stunning rise driven by Ozempic and Wegovy. Can the storied Danish pharma recover?
August 13, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Read more

Supply chain GLP-1 Weight loss Obesity Metabolic disorders
Nick is a freelance writer who has been reporting on the global life sciences industry since 2008.
