Novo Nordisk Agrees To Sell GLP-1 Drugs Via Hims & Hers, Ending Dispute

Novo Nordisk has struck a deal to sell its injectable and oral GLP-1 medicines through telehealth provider Hims & Hers, ending a long-running dispute that recently triggered a lawsuit.

Hims & Hers will soon sell Novo’s injectable GLP-1 drugs Ozempic and Wegovy as well as oral Wegovy on its online platform. The company will charge the same self-pay prices as rival telehealth platforms. Hims & Hers will stop advertising compounded GLP-1 drugs in conjunction with the deal, although it will still offer access to the medicines if a provider deems it clinically necessary.

With Hims & Hers pivoting from compounded to approved drugs, Novo has dropped the lawsuit it filed against the telehealth provider last month. Novo sued Hims & Hers for allegedly infringing a patent for the GLP-1 receptor agonist, semaglutide, in Ozempic, Wegovy and the Wegovy pill. The Danish drugmaker said it reserves the right to refile the lawsuit.

Writing before the deal was confirmed, Truist Securities analysts framed the deal as potentially positive for both companies. Novo could benefit from Hims & Hers’ direct-to-consumer engine, helping to counter Eli Lilly’s growing share of the branded market, the analysts said in a note to investors. For Hims & Hers, the analysts identified the deal as a way to offset potential declines in compounded GLP-1 sales.

After talking to Novo management, BMO Capital Markets analysts said in a note to investors that the company is not changing its 2026 sales guidance. Yet the analysts expect a positive update to Novo’s outlook in the first or second quarter, reflecting the potential for the deal to drive demand for Wegovy.

Hims & Hers marketed compounded versions of semaglutide while the FDA-approved drug was in short supply in the years after its launch. While other telehealth providers switched to selling approved products once the shortage ended, Hims & Hers continued to market compounded versions in the belief that a law allowing customized treatments provided legal justification.

An earlier deal between Novo and Hims & Hers, which the companies struck in April 2025, collapsed within months amid accusations that the telehealth provider was selling compounded products illegally. The dispute intensified last month, when Hims & Hers shared and withdrew plans to sell a compounded version of Novo’s oral Wegovy formulation and the Danish drugmaker sued.

“The rapid cycle of litigation followed by reconciliation underscores that, while both parties lack trust, they remain bound by mutual necessity,” Truist analysts said. The latest reconciliation follows a period in which both companies faced pressures, with Hims & Hers contending with the FDA’s pushback against compounded GLP-1s and Novo needing to grow volumes to offset falling drug prices.

Putting Novo products on Hims & Hers’ platform could give the drugmaker access to more patients. Hims & Hers lists Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound on its website, although the drugmaker said last year that it has no affiliation with the telehealth provider.