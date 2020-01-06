Battelle Fellow Justin Sanchez to Highlight Neurotechnology Breakthroughs at CES

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Battelle Technical Fellow Justin Sanchez’s presentation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on January 8 in Las Vegas will highlight neurotechnology advances that seem futuristic but are actually happening now.

His speech, focused on the capability of connecting our brains and bodies with the outside world in ways previously impossible, will take place in the Digital Health Summit conference track at CES. Sanchez, a Technical Fellow for Life Sciences, arrived at Battelle last year. Formerly the Director of DARPA’s Biological Technologies Office, he brings deep expertise in breakthrough technologies to drive expansive growth in the organization’s neurotechnological research and commercial products.

Battelle’s NeuroLife program has had startling success in reanimating the paralyzed hand of a quadriplegic man. Now, the team is poised for more dramatic success as it develops new approaches to treat spinal cord injuries, stroke and other movement disorders, bioelectronic medicine and related non-medical neuro applications such as athletics and gaming.

His speech (in the Venetian, Level 4, Lando 4305 at 3:30 pm PT on Jan. 8), “Battelle’s Grand Vision for Neurotech,” will include a live onstage demo of fascinating new technology. For those who cannot attend, the session will be posted about a week later and still photography is posted on the conference’s Flickr account.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

Media Contacts

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or delaneyk@battelle.org or T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or masseytr@battelle.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005716/en/