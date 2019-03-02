Top Life Science Companies Hiring Now in March

According to a recent BioSpace survey, 70% of life science employers indicated their company anticipates an increase in the number of open positions during 2019. So if you are on the job hunt, keep your eye out for new positions posted throughout the year!

Check out companies hiring now! Although winter just doesn't want to leave, our data shows that the life science job market is heating up as we move into the third month of 2019.

We’ve pulled together a list of the top employers making the biggest staffing pushes. We use our data provided by our job board platform to identify the 12 companies with the most job listings on BioSpace.

Amgen, AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb took the top three spots, but there are plenty more companies hiring. Check out the full list of the top companies that are hiring now!

Companies hiring now

Find all jobs on BioSpace.

Next steps for your job search

Join the BioSpace community today to elevate your personal brand and get exposure to the top life science companies and new opportunities. Sign up for job alerts to be the first to know about open positions that align with your expertise. Also, leverage our content to stay up to date on the top industry news and insights.