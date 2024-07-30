AI-Powered MRI Enhancement Solution, SwiftMR™, Approved for Use in Canada

SEOUL, South Korea, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SwiftMR™ , the artificial intelligence (AI) solution for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) from AIRS Medical, has been approved for use in Canada. Hospitals, radiology centers, and other diagnostic imaging facilities across the country can now leverage this award-winning1 technology, which utilizes deep learning algorithms to reduce scan times and generate clearer images.

Operating under the laws of the Food and Drugs Act, the Medical Devices Regulations, and supporting guidance documents, Health Canada regulates the sale and importation of medical devices such as MRI scanners. SwiftMR™ has been approved by Health Canada. Since SwiftMR™ is a vendor-neutral application, the MRI scan reconstruction technology can be used in any MRI scanner, regardless of make, model, and field strength.

“Securing Health Canada approval marks a significant milestone for AIRS Medical,” remarked CEO Hyeseong Lee. “Our mission is to revolutionize preventive healthcare through technology innovation, and we’re excited about the transformative potential of SwiftMR™ in Canada.”

Through the following benefits, SwiftMR™ helps healthcare providers deliver high quality care:

Quicker scans: SwiftMR™ reduces scan times by up to 50%*, allowing imaging centers to provide timely care to more patients.

SwiftMR™ reduces scan times by up to 50%*, allowing imaging centers to provide timely care to more patients. Greater image quality: Deep learning algorithms reconstruct images to make them more detailed, aiding radiologists in detecting and diagnosing medical conditions.

Deep learning algorithms reconstruct images to make them more detailed, aiding radiologists in detecting and diagnosing medical conditions. Cost efficiency: Rather than investing in costly upgrades or a new scanner, radiology centers can extend the life and improve the quality of their existing device.

Rather than investing in costly upgrades or a new scanner, radiology centers can extend the life and improve the quality of their existing device. Broad application: Approved for use in all body parts and for all patients, SwiftMR™ seamlessly integrates with both state-of-the-art and legacy machines, regardless of the manufacturer.

Now available in over 50 countries and found in more than 400 institutions, SwiftMR™ is helping to increase patient access to diagnostic imaging services worldwide.

To learn more about AIRS Medical and SwiftMR™, visit https://airsmed.com/en .

*For investigational purposes in countries outside of the United States, South Korea, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia. FDA 510(k)-cleared to support images with scan time reduction by up to 50% in the United States.

