Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - New York)' Prophage Vaccine For Glioma Hailed As A "Very Promising Therapy" In An Editorial Published In The Journal Neuro-Oncology

January 21, 2014 
1 min read

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a biotechnology company developing novel immune system activating treatments for cancers and infectious diseases, announced that Phase 2 results of Prophage G-200 vaccine in recurrent patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) were hailed as ‘exciting’ and a ‘very promising therapy’ in an editorial published in Neuro-Oncology, the leading journal of the Society of Neuro-Oncology.

Clinical research Phase II
