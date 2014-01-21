Agenus (Formerly known as Antigenics Inc. - New York)’ Prophage Vaccine For Glioma Hailed As A “Very Promising Therapy” In An Editorial Published In The Journal Neuro-Oncology

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agenus Inc. (Nasdaq: AGEN), a biotechnology company developing novel immune system activating treatments for cancers and infectious diseases, announced that Phase 2 results of Prophage G-200 vaccine in recurrent patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) were hailed as ‘exciting’ and a ‘very promising therapy’ in an editorial published in Neuro-Oncology, the leading journal of the Society of Neuro-Oncology.

