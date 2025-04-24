SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

Economic Challenges, Strategic Investments: Reshaping the Women’s Health Landscape

April 24, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode presented by DIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses how collaboration and investment shape the the future of women’s health with Martin Hodosi, partner at Kearney and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives at the National Academy of Medicine.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

This discussion features BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis, Kearney partner Martin Hadosi, and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives at the National Academy of Medicine emphasizing the need for collaboration to improve women’s health.

This discussion features Lori Ellis, Martin Hadosi, and Melissa Laitner, who emphasize the need for collaborative effort across multiple sectors including industry, healthcare organizations, researchers, and patient advocacy groups. Regarding investment challenges, they acknowledge the current difficult economic environment affects all biomedical research, not just women’s health specifically.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠DIA⁠, in support of their ⁠2025 Global Annual Meeting⁠ taking place June 15-19 in Washington DC.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Martin Hodosi⁠, Partner, Kearney

⁠Melissa Laitner⁠, Director of Strategic Initiatives, National Academy of Medicine

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Women’s health Clinical research
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Two boxing gloves give a fist bump on a colored background. Collage art
Lung cancer
Summit’s Bispecific Beats Yet Another Cancer Med, Pressuring Keytruda’s ‘Supremacy’
April 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Neuropsychiatric disorders
‘Strike 2?’ BMS Stumbles Again as Cobenfy Disappoints in Schizophrenia
April 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Podcast
Makary’s First Interview, US Manufacturing Push and Lilly vs. Novo in Obesity Pill Race
April 23, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Breast cancer
Gilead’s Trodelvy, With Keytruda, Slows Disease Progression in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer
April 22, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac