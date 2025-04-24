Economic Challenges, Strategic Investments: Reshaping the Women’s Health Landscape

In this episode presented by DIA, BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis discusses how collaboration and investment shape the the future of women’s health with Martin Hodosi, partner at Kearney and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives at the National Academy of Medicine.
This discussion features Lori Ellis, Martin Hadosi, and Melissa Laitner, who emphasize the need for collaborative effort across multiple sectors including industry, healthcare organizations, researchers, and patient advocacy groups. Regarding investment challenges, they acknowledge the current difficult economic environment affects all biomedical research, not just women’s health specifically.
This episode is presented in partnership with DIA, in support of their 2025 Global Annual Meeting taking place June 15-19 in Washington DC.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Martin Hodosi, Partner, Kearney
Melissa Laitner, Director of Strategic Initiatives, National Academy of Medicine
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.