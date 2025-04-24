Economic Challenges, Strategic Investments: Reshaping the Women’s Health Landscape

> Listen on Spotify

This discussion features BioSpace’s head of insights Lori Ellis, Kearney partner Martin Hadosi, and Melissa Laitner, director of strategic initiatives at the National Academy of Medicine emphasizing the need for collaboration to improve women’s health.

This episode is presented in partnership with ⁠DIA⁠, in support of their ⁠2025 Global Annual Meeting⁠ taking place June 15-19 in Washington DC.

Host

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Martin Hodosi⁠, Partner, Kearney

⁠Melissa Laitner⁠, Director of Strategic Initiatives, National Academy of Medicine

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.