Verona Pharma strengthens commercialization leadership team

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, continues its preparation for commercialization with appointments of Matthew Casbon, Vice President of Sales, Marketing and Training, and Matthew Rysavy, Vice President of Market Access and Trade. They each bring approximately 25 years of commercialization expertise spanning marketing, sales, training, market access, trade and business development across a variety of therapeutic areas.

Chris Martin, Senior Vice President of Commercial, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Casbon and Mr. Rysavy to Verona Pharma at this exciting time of Company growth and progression. Last week, we reported positive Phase 3 results from our ENHANCE-2 trial evaluating nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (“COPD”). We expect to report the results from our ongoing Phase 3 trial, ENHANCE-1, around the end of the year. If similar positive results are achieved, we plan to submit a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first half of 2023. The leadership skills and wealth of experience of Mr. Casbon and Mr. Rysavy in launching novel therapeutics will be very valuable as we refine our go to market strategy for ensifentrine and begin our commercialization preparations.”

Mr. Casbon brings over 25 years of commercial healthcare experience to Verona Pharma. Previously, he served as Chief Business Officer of Target RWE, a real-world evidence solutions provider, where he was instrumental in building the business development function and completing a Series C financing. Prior to this, Mr. Casbon was at Circassia Pharmaceuticals, a global respiratory pharmaceutical and device company, serving as the Senior Vice President, Global Strategic Marketing, Training and Global Research Sales. Mr. Casbon was Associate Vice President of Marketing at Salix Pharmaceuticals until its acquisition by Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Business Director for the Cystic Fibrosis Franchise at Solvay Pharmaceuticals, where he spent over 13 years until Abbott Laboratories purchased the company. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communication from West Chester University.

Mr. Rysavy has over 24 years of pharmaceutical experience with 13 years in Market Access & Trade roles covering a broad range of products, channel management, and distribution strategies. Prior to Verona Pharma, Mr. Rysavy served as Head of Market Access and Trade at BioDelivery Sciences International, where he was responsible for building the Market Access team to support existing and launch products. He was instrumental in developing key contracting and distribution strategies for the company. Previously, Mr. Rysavy was Director of Market Access at US World Meds/HEMA Biologics where he was responsible for securing formulary access to the company’s new and existing products. Throughout his career, he has launched multiple products in Market Access roles working closely with major Pharmacy Benefit Management’s (PBM) and Payers across the US. Mr. Rysavy spent 13 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Salix Pharmaceuticals after starting his career at Johnson and Johnson. He received a Bachelor of Liberal Studies (BLS) degree from Iowa State University.

