SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

UA Pharmacy Dean Joins Research Corporation Technologies Board

February 6, 2007 | 
1 min read

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Research Corporation Technologies (RCT) has appointed J. Lyle Bootman, Ph.D., Sc.D., to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2007. Bootman is dean of The University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and professor of pharmacy practice, pharmaceutical sciences, medicine and public health. His current research includes outcomes and pharmacoeconomics research, pharmacoepidemiology and international pharmacy systems. He is the founding and executive director of the college’s Center for Health Outcomes and PharmacoEconomic Research (HOPE Research Center).

People Arizona
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Deals
BMS Backs Out of $1.5B Deal, Returns Rights to Agenus for Bispecific Antibody
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Sign outside BioNTech's building in Germany
Earnings
BioNTech’s Losses Jump Fourfold in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Cliff, Shift to Cancer
August 5, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Eli Lilly's world headquarters in Indianapolis
Drug shortages
Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound No Longer on FDA Drug Shortage List
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac