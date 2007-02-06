UA Pharmacy Dean Joins Research Corporation Technologies Board

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Research Corporation Technologies (RCT) has appointed J. Lyle Bootman, Ph.D., Sc.D., to its board of directors, effective January 1, 2007. Bootman is dean of The University of Arizona College of Pharmacy and professor of pharmacy practice, pharmaceutical sciences, medicine and public health. His current research includes outcomes and pharmacoeconomics research, pharmacoepidemiology and international pharmacy systems. He is the founding and executive director of the college’s Center for Health Outcomes and PharmacoEconomic Research (HOPE Research Center).