SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Texas Accuses Lilly of ‘Bribing’ Prescribers to Push Mounjaro, Zepbound in New Suit

August 13, 2025 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Creative photo collage or modern art collage featuring symbols of law and justice. Hand holding a gavel and scales of justice with books about law.

iStock, beast01

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims that through an alleged kickback scheme Eli Lilly “fraudulently sought to maximize profits at taxpayer expense.”

The State of Texas has sued Eli Lilly, claiming that the pharma “offered illegal incentives” to healthcare providers, pushing them to prescribe blockbuster GLP-1 drugs Zepbound and Mounjaro.

In a prepared statement on Tuesday, Attorney General Ken Paxton alleged that Lilly “compromised medical decision-making by engaging in an illegal kickback scheme.”

“Eli Lilly fraudulently sought to maximize profits at taxpayer expense and put corporate greed over people’s health,” Paxton added.

The 24-page complaint, filed in the District Court of Texas, claimed that Lilly ran two programs to incentivize providers to prescribe its products, allowing it to “compete in a marketplace saturated with medications that deliver—or claim to deliver—similar therapeutic results.”

The first scheme, which the lawsuit dubbed the “Free Nurse Program,” involved providing “free patient-care services” to providers, in order to nudge them into prescribing the company’s drugs. Under the second program, called the “Support Services Program,” Lilly offered assistance for reimbursement, the complaint claims. Aside from Zepbound and Mounjaro, the lawsuit also covers many other Lilly products, Including the breast cancer drug Verzenio, the leukemia pill Jaypirca and injectable insulin drugs Insulin Lispro and Lyumjev.

Paxton is requesting a trial by jury and is looking for Lilly to cover civil recoveries and other penalties, as well as an injunction against “further unlawful acts,” the lawsuit read.

In a statement to Fierce Pharma, a spokesperson for Eli Lilly denied the charges and said that the company will “vigorously defend” itself against the allegations. The spokesperson also noted that “multiple courts and federal governments have rejected claims by this same corporate realtor against Lilly as meritless.”

The spokesperson was referring to Health Choice Alliance, a New Jersey-based realtor that is named as a co-plaintiff in the Texas suit. In 2017, Health Choice Alliance sued Lilly alleging that the pharma violated the Anti-Kickback Statute and the False Claims Act. The case was eventually dismissed.

For Texas, this latest lawsuit follows a similar complaint mounted last October, alleging that Lilly, along with other insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), worked together to “artificially and willingly” raise the prices of insulin, with manufacturers paying a “significant, undisclosed” fee to the middlemen for their products to be included in the PBMs’ offerings.

Paxton at the time called the scheme a “disturbing conspiracy” in which insulin manufacturers and PBMs “worked together to take advantage of diabetes patients and drive prices as high as they could.”

Legal Drug pricing
Eli Lilly and Company
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of cardboard box filled with office supplies, a computer keyboard, lamp, and a potted plant
Layoff Tracker
Biotech Contraction Continues as Absci, Fate, Oric Downsize
August 13, 2025
 · 
185 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Dismissal of an incompetent employee. Refuse to participate, low morale. Nonconformist. Open for new possibilities and opportunities. Quit the job.
Government
Top ARPA-H Official Departs in Protest of BARDA mRNA Cuts
August 12, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Cancer
Bayer Makes Potential $1.3B Cancer Bet in Kumquat Deal
August 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
View from above of male hand interfering collapsing dominos in a conceptual image of business crisis management. Over navy blue background.
Vaccines
HHS Freezes Vaxart’s Oral COVID-19 Vaccine, Again
August 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac