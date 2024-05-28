Rentschler Biopharma Appoints Patrick Meyer as Global Head BD Sales and Alliance Management

LAUPHEIM, Germany and MILFORD, Mass. and STEVENAGE, United Kingdom, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, including advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), today announced that Patrick Meyer, Ph.D., has been promoted to Global Head BD Sales and Alliance Management within the business development team, effective June 1, 2024. In this newly created position, Dr. Meyer will oversee global Business Development processes and handle key account management. As Global Head BD Sales and Alliance Management, all business development directors supporting the Milford and Laupheim manufacturing sites will report directly to Dr. Meyer. Moreover, he will collaborate closely with the BD team at the Stevenage site as well as the Alliance Management team, which focusses on the company’s strategic CDMO partnerships, offering clients integrated services along the full value chain. He will report directly to Federico Pollano, Senior Vice President Business Development & Client Program Management and Member of the Executive Committee.

Federico Pollano, Senior Vice President Business Development & Client Program Management at Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “Patrick’s promotion underpins our commitment to client centricity. Patrick has continuously demonstrated his expertise in international business development and cultivated an in-depth strategic understanding of our services and operations. I have been working with him very closely over the past years and value him as a colleague and expert. He brings exceptional skills to this role, further strengthening our entire business development team with his forward-thinking leadership, strategic insights, and ability to foster strong client relationships. He is highly regarded within our company and by our clients. In his new position, Patrick will advance our global approach together with our global business development team and thus ensure that we continue to provide holistic bioprocess development and production solutions for the biopharmaceutical industry and treatments for patients with serious and rare diseases.”

Patrick Meyer, Global Head BD Sales and Alliance Management at Rentschler Biopharma, said: “I am thrilled to take on this new role within the business development team, as it allows me to refocus on what I am most passionate about – our clients. I look forward to strengthening relationships with new and existing clients and building new partnerships. Together with our dedicated team, I will work to exceed the expectations of our international clients, leveraging the expertise of our global organization. We will continue to enhance Rentschler Biopharma’s services globally, solidifying our position as a reliable and trusted partner and providing world-class solutions along the entire biopharmaceutical value chain.”

With sound experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Patrick Meyer is a seasoned professional and expert in international business development. He has been part of Rentschler Biopharma’s business development team in various roles. He holds a Ph.D. in molecular medicine and cellular biology from Ulm University, Germany.

Rentschler Biopharma at BIO International Convention in San Diego:

Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, as well as Federico Pollano, together with Patrick Meyer and the business development team, will attend the BIO International Convention in San Diego, CA, from June 3 to 6, 2024. They are ready to assist with inquiries on how Rentschler Biopharma supports clients from concept to market. BIO is the largest and most comprehensive event for biotechnology, representing the full ecosystem of biotech with over 20,000 industry leaders from across the globe. Get in touch and visit our booth 3635 to learn more about our integrated services and how Rentschler Biopharma can help to bring biopharmaceutical innovations to life.

About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, including adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapies, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma’s high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with a second site in Milford, MA, USA. A third site, located in Stevenage, UK, is dedicated to advanced therapies. For further information, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn.

