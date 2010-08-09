Prolitec Names Clements V.P. of Newly Created Infection Control Division

MILWAUKEE, WI--(Marketwire - August 09, 2010) - Prolitec, Inc., a developer of air treatment and air care technologies, today announced the appointment of Glen R. Clements as Vice President - Sales for the company’s Aerobiology and Infection Control Division.

In his new position, Clements will be responsible for directing domestic and global marketing of

airborne and surface antimicrobial systems being developed by the division to inhibit disease transmission. Chief among these is aria™, the recently introduced ‘always-on’ air-sanitizing system designed to counter airborne bacteria in assisted living facilities, hospitals, medical offices and other enclosed spaces.

A veteran sales executive with over 15 years of sales and marketing experience, Clements comes to Prolitec from ScentAir, Charlotte, N.C., where he served as director of national account sales since May 2005. In that role, he directed all inside, national account and distribution partner marketing and sales activity for the scent marketing/aroma branding services company. Prior to that, he was director of sales for the government and military division of Gekay Sales & Service in Ludlow, Mass., responsible for the direction of all field marketing and sales activity for a new line of fitness equipment. Earlier in his career, Clements was southeast region senior sales manager for Irwin International, Alpharetta, Ga., and director of merchandising for Triarc Beverage Group, White Plains, N.Y.

Clements, a resident of Charlotte, N.C., graduated from Pace University, Pleasantville, N.Y., with a Bachelor of Business Administration.

“I look forward to introducing aria™ and other superior technologies now under development by our scientific team to medical facilities, assisted living centers, schools, daycare centers and other markets where infection control is a vital issue,” said Clements. “In particular, the automated aria™ system fills a critical gap in infection control in facilities where commonly deployed protocols calling for hand-washing and frequent wiping of surfaces still fail to address the issue of airborne bacteria.”

About Prolitec

Prolitec (www.prolitec.com) develops and deploys air-treatment and air care technologies for healthcare facilities, hotels, casinos, and other institutional and commercial facilities in the U.S. and 46 countries around the world. The company’s Aerobiology and Infection Control division is engaged in the development and deployment of airborne and surface antimicrobial systems to inhibit disease transmission.