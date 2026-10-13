ZIMMER BIOMET AND THINK SURGICAL EXTEND EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT

Multi-Year Extension to Help Accelerate Adoption of Wireless, Handheld TMINI® System for Use with Zimmer Biomet's Persona® Knee System

FREMONT, Calif. and WARSAW, Ind., Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, and THINK Surgical, Inc., an innovator in the field of orthopedic surgical robots, today announced a multi-year extension of its Limited Exclusive Distribution and Supply Agreement following a successful partnership during the initial term of the agreement.

Under the extension, Zimmer Biomet will continue to distribute an exclusive version of THINK's wireless, handheld TMINI Miniature Robotic System over a multi-year period. This exclusive version of the TMINI System is compatible with Zimmer Biomet's Persona Knee System.

"This extension confirms the value the TMINI System has been providing to Zimmer Biomet's customers and their patients," said THINK Surgical CEO Stuart Simpson. "We look forward to continuing to work with the Zimmer Biomet team to accelerate adoption of the TMINI System."

Brad Kessler, President, Americas – Robotics, Technology and Data for Zimmer Biomet, said, "THINK Surgical's TMINI System addresses the needs of our customers who want a wireless, handheld robotic system for use with the Persona Knee System. THINK has been a valuable partner to us as we drive our strategy to offer the broadest and most flexible ecosystem of robotics and enabling technologies to meet the diverse preferences of a vast array of orthopedic surgeons. We look forward to continuing the relationship and supporting the TMINI System with the same commitment we bring to our own technologies as we expand access for surgeons and patients across the US."

For more information on TMINI, visit thinksurgical.com/tmini

About THINK Surgical, Inc.

THINK Surgical, Inc., is a privately held U.S.-based technology innovator that develops and markets orthopedic robots. THINK Surgical robots are open platforms providing support for implant brands from multiple manufacturers, enabling the choice of implant to be driven by the surgeon. Through its Limited Exclusive Distribution and Supply Agreement with Zimmer Biomet, THINK Surgical also offers an exclusive, customized TMINI robotic solution integrating Zimmer Biomet technology for total knee arthroplasty.

THINK Surgical actively collaborates with healthcare professionals around the globe to refine our orthopedic products, improving the lives of those suffering from advanced joint disease with precise, accurate, and intelligent technology. Please refer to the instructions for use for the TMINI® Miniature Robotic System for a complete list of indications, contraindications, warnings, and precautions. For additional product information, please visit www.thinksurgical.com.

THINK Surgical and TMINI are registered trademarks of THINK Surgical, Inc.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X at www.x.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC.

*Please check for country product clearance and reference product-specific instructions for use. Statements regarding the future direction of orthopedic robotics are forward-looking and do not describe any product that is currently available for sale; nothing herein should be construed as a promotion of an unapproved product or indication.

THINK Surgical Contact:

Media



Jonathan Gibson



jgibson@thinksurgical.com

Contacts: Media Troy Kirkpatrick 614-284-1926 troy.kirkpatrick@zimmerbiomet.com Ben Freeland 716-461-4341 ben.freeland@zimmerbiomet.com Investors David DeMartino 646-531-6115 david.demartino@zimmerbiomet.com Zach Weiner 908-591-6955 zach.weiner@zimmerbiomet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zimmer-biomet-and-think-surgical-extend-exclusive-distribution-agreement-302906162.html

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.