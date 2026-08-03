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News   Drug Development

Biologics push CMOs/CDMOs to expand sterile fill-finish and prefilled syringe capacity

August 3, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights
Generative AI image of hooked syringe

BioSpace†

As biologics, biosimilars and GLP-1s drive demand for sterile drug products, CMOs and CDMOs are investing in fill-finish, lyophilization, inspection and packaging capacity to keep pace with a dynamic injectable market.

Biologics growth is pushing sterile injectable manufacturing infrastructure, with CMOs CDMOs building out to meet demand.

According to BioSpace conversations at recent conferences, biologics, biosimilars, GLP-1s and some advanced therapies are increasing demand for sterile injectable drug products. In addition, the global market for prefilled syringes is expanding, driven in part by the higher prevalence of chronic illnesses and a growing trend toward self-injection.

In most recent headlines, PCI Pharma Services announced in May the addition of sterile fill/finish and drug-device delivery combination capabilities to U.S. sites as part of a $1 billion global expansion program.

Changing market dynamics

There are two market trends developing in parallel, said Dr. Klaus Dörre, head of commercial at BAG Health Care, a German contract manufacturer. The first is the increasing utilization of device-based biologics such as prefilled syringes and cartridges, mostly fueled by GLP-1 drugs or biologics used outside the hospital setting.

“At the same time, we see a growing need for flexible manufacturing of smaller, more specialized injectable products,” Dörre said. “Innovative therapies for defined patient groups, regional supply strategies and the evolving biosimilar framework are all contributing to a market where agility and right-sized manufacturing capacity become increasingly important.”

The injectable demand and customer requirements for a robust, consistent supplier have underscored the expansion of German CDMO Adragos Pharma. Manufacturing sites operate in locations such as Germany, France, Switzerland and in Japan and the hope is to have additional sites as well, said Business Development Director Tobias Schlögl.

BioConnection, a Netherlands-based CMO that focuses on fill & finish services, is massively growing as well, according to Business Development Manager Alexandre Isabel. The client trend is biomolecules, with customers also asking for fill & finish for gene therapy.

Tech developments spur changes

It appears the trend of prefilled syringes composing a substantial portion of the injectables packaging market over the last 10 years won’t change.

A rise in autoinjectors, an injectable preferred by patients over traditional or prefilled syringes, explains the demand. Autoinjectors have user-friendly designs that mitigate the possibility of needlestick injuries and partial doses, and they can be created with a constant or variable dose, making them ideal for gradual increases.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PII
Hit Me With Your Best Shot: Understanding Autoinjectors and Combination Drug Delivery Systems
In this episode presented by PII, BioSpace’s head of insights discusses with guests Oliver Eden and Travis Webb how autoinjectors offer opportunities to improve delivery systems, patient compliance and clinical trial processes.
October 2, 2025
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About half of the autoinjector products marketed have been approved since 2017, underscoring this type of packaging is set to become even more popular in the future. In addition, the global prefilled syringe market is projected to expand from $9.4 billion in 2026 to $20.3 billion by 2035.
The biologics boom is forcing a reckoning in sterile manufacturing. CMOs and CDMOs are expanding fill-finish, lyophilization and prefilled syringe capacity because the market is demanding more flexibility, more device-based delivery and more resilient supply.

Clinical research Drug discovery BioSpace Insights Europe BioSpace Insights Manufacturing GLP-1 Biosimilars Medtech Medical device Biologics
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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