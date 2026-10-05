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Xeris Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 2, 2026

October 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that on October 1, 2026, the Compensation Committee of Xeris’ Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units for an aggregate of 352,170 shares of its common stock to 60 new employees under Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan.



Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options are options to purchase 64,393 shares of Xeris' common stock with a per share exercise price of $9.25, the closing price of Xeris' common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the grant date, and have a ten-year term. The non-qualified stock options and restricted stock units will vest over a period of three years in equal annual installments and are subject to the employees’ continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. All equity awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris’ Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

About Xeris
Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a fast-growing biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Recorlev®, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome; Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis®, a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs led by XP-8121, a Phase 3-ready, once-weekly subcutaneous injection for hypothyroidism, as well as early-stage programs leveraging Xeris’ technology platforms, XeriSol® and XeriJect®, for its partners.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.


Contacts

Investor and Media Contact
Cristi Barnett
Vice President, Investor Relations
ir@xerispharma.com

Illinois Compensation
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