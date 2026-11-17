Revenue rises 24% quarter over quarter as Third quarter operating loss improves 18% year over year on cost reductions; Company regained compliance with Nasdaq stockholders’ equity requirement

Management to Host Conference Call today at 5:00 pm ET

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vivos” or the “Company’’) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a leading medical device and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (“OSA”) and other sleep related breathing disorders, today reported financial results and operating highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Kirk Huntsman, Vivos’ Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During the third quarter of 2026, we took decisive steps to reduce costs and strengthen our balance sheet. Our operating loss improved 18% compared to the prior-year quarter, general and administrative and sales and marketing expenses together declined by $1.6 million, and we have now eliminated an estimated $5 million or more in annual operating costs, with further efficiencies underway. We also exchanged approximately $6.1 million of senior secured debt for equity during 2026 and, following the closing of our SOD Sciences transaction in October, regained compliance with Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity requirement.”

Mr. Huntsman continued, “We are also pursuing a number of clinical initiatives at our SCN and SAMC centers, including EEG testing and treatment for insomnia and other non-OSA sleep disorders, the distribution and set-up of PAP and CPAP treatments, and remote patient monitoring of CPAP users, together with the renegotiation of our payer contracts. We expect these initiatives to contribute to revenue and margins beginning in the fourth quarter of 2026 and increasingly throughout 2027.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Summary

Revenue was $6.4 million for the third quarter of 2026, up 24% from $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2026, and $16.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $6.8 million and $13.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. Third quarter service revenue increased 1% to $4.6 million, while product revenue decreased to $1.8 million from $2.2 million, reflecting our strategic pivot away from appliance sales to dentists in our Vivos Integrated Provider (VIP) program. For the nine months, service revenue increased 57% to $12.1 million, primarily attributable to sleep testing and resulting treatment services in our Nevada operations;





Gross profit was $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2026 and $9.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to $3.9 million and $7.6 million for the comparable periods in 2025. The third quarter decrease was due to lower product revenue and higher cost of sales, while the nine-month increase was due to stronger service revenue;





Gross margin was 52% in the third quarter of 2026 compared to 58% in the third quarter of 2025, due to the decrease in product revenue. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, gross margin was 56% compared to 55% in the same period in 2025;





Operating expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 were $7.2 million, a 17% decrease compared to $8.7 million in the same period a year ago, reflecting a $1.4 million reduction in general and administrative expenses, driven primarily by lower professional fees, equipment maintenance and office expenses, as well as lower sales and marketing expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses were $24.7 million versus $21.1 million in the same period in 2025, an increase driven primarily by the costs of establishing our two Sleep and Airway Medicine Centers in Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada;





The third quarter 2026 operating loss improved 18% to $3.9 million, compared to $4.7 million in the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the operating loss was $15.3 million compared to $13.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.





Net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.0 million, compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2025, and included approximately $2.9 million of other income from the reversal of our previously recorded Employee Retention Credit liability;





At September 30, 2026, cash and cash equivalents were $0.2 million and total stockholders’ equity was $2.4 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million and a stockholders’ deficit of $1.5 million as of December 31, 2025. Total liabilities decreased to $20.7 million at September 30, 2026 from $26.7 million at December 31, 2025. Subsequent to quarter end, on October 16, 2026, we completed our SOD Sciences transaction, and on October 20, 2026, Nasdaq notified us that we had regained compliance with its minimum stockholders’ equity requirement, subject to Nasdaq’s continued monitoring.

Investor Call and 10-Q Filing

Vivos encourages investors and other interested parties to join its conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. Management will discuss further details on topics including Vivos’ strategic initiatives and their anticipated effect on near-term revenue growth and cash burn.

To access Vivos’ investor conference call, please dial (800) 717-1738, or for international callers, (646) 307-1865. A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921, or for international callers, (412) 317-6671. The Access ID for the replay is 1177865. The replay will be available until Monday, November 30, 2026.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investor-relations. An online archive of the webcast will be available at Vivos’ website for 30 days following the call.

In addition, further information on Vivos’ financial results is included on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations, and additional information about Vivos’ financial performance is provided in Vivos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). This press release discusses certain financial information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and more information about our results for the second quarter are included in Vivos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026, which has been filed with the SEC. The full 10-Q reports will be available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Vivos’ website at https://vivos.com/investor-relations .

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VVOS) is a medical technology and healthcare services company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment methods for patients suffering from breathing and sleep issues arising from certain dentofacial abnormalities such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in adults. Vivos’ devices have been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients diagnosed with all severity levels of OSA and moderate-to-severe OSA in children ages 6 to 17. Vivos’ groundbreaking Complete Airway Repositioning and Expansion (CARE) devices were the first oral appliances to receive FDA 510(k) clearance for treating severe OSA in adults and the flagship DNA appliance is the first oral appliance to receive FDA clearance for treating moderate to severe OSA in children.

OSA and insomnia affect over 1 billion adults aged 30-69 years old worldwide, yet 80% or more remain undiagnosed and unaware of their condition. These chronic disorders are not just a sleep issue - they are closely linked to many serious chronic health conditions. While the medical community has made strides in treating sleep disorders, breathing and sleep health remain areas that are still not fully understood. As a result, legacy OSA treatments like CPAP are often mechanistic and fail to address the root causes. Vivos CARE oral medical devices target the underlying physiology and anatomical deficiencies that are often associated with OSA.

Through innovative technology, education, and acquisitions of, or commercial collaborations with, sleep healthcare providers, Vivos is empowering healthcare providers to address the complex needs of OSA patients more thoroughly.

Vivos calls the use of its appliances and protocols to treat OSA The Vivos Method, which offers a proprietary, clinically effective solution that is nonsurgical, noninvasive, and nonpharmaceutical, providing hope to allow patients to Breathe New Life.

For more information, visit www.vivos.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward‑Looking Statements

This press release, the conference call referred to herein, and statements of the Company’s management made in connection therewith contain “forward-looking statements” (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning future events. Words such as “may”, “should”, “expects”, “projects,” “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “hopes”, “estimates”, “goal”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “potential”, “continue” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements involve significant known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Vivos' control. Actual results (including the actual benefits of the cost reductions, clinical initiatives and other matters described herein and actual revenue and cash flow results) may differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that Vivos may be unable to implement revenue, sales and marketing strategies and other strategies that increase revenues, (ii) the risk that some patients may not achieve the desired results from using Vivos products, (iii) risks associated with regulatory scrutiny of and adverse publicity in the sleep apnea treatment sector; (iv) the risk that Vivos may be unable to secure additional financings on reasonable terms when needed, if at all, or maintain its Nasdaq listing due to, among other things, its ability to meet Nasdaq’s stockholders’ equity and minimum bid price requirements; (v) the risk that Vivos will not have enough cash to fund its operations and continue as a going concern; (vi) the risk that the final accounting for the SOD Sciences transaction, or review by Nasdaq or Vivos’ independent registered public accounting firm, results in a smaller increase in stockholders’ equity than expected; (vii) the risk that Vivos will not regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement by December 2, 2026 or any extended deadline, or that stockholders will not approve the proposed reverse stock split, or that the closing bid price of Vivos’ common stock will be $0.10 or less for ten consecutive business days, which would result in a Nasdaq delisting determination and suspension of trading without any compliance period; (viii) the risk that the cost reductions described in this press release will not produce the expected savings; (ix) the risk that Vivos’ new clinical initiatives and payer contract renegotiations will not increase revenue or margins when expected, or at all, including because of reimbursement, licensing or other regulatory requirements; (x) dilution from the conversion of outstanding preferred stock; (xi) market and other conditions; and (xii) the other risk factors described in Vivos’ filings with the SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Vivos’ filings can be obtained free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Except to the extent required by law, Vivos expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Vivos' expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Vivos Investor Relations Contact:

Jennifer Hauser, Executive Assistant to the CEO

jhauser@vivoslife.com

720-927-3125

-Financial Tables Follow-



VIVOS THERAPEUTICS INC. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue Product revenue $ 1,772 $ 2,195 $ 4,567 $ 5,893 Service revenue 4,642 4,588 12,141 7,726 Total revenue 6,414 6,783 16,708 13,619 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 3,100 2,846 7,382 6,065 Gross profit 3,314 3,937 9,326 7,554 Operating expenses General and administrative 6,450 7,884 22,533 19,181 Sales and marketing 210 403 614 1,018 Depreciation and amortization 550 384 1,515 867 Total operating expenses 7,210 8,671 24,662 21,066 Operating loss (3,896 ) (4,734 ) (15,336 ) (13,512 ) Non-operating income (expense) Other expense (981 ) (679 ) (3,199 ) (850 ) Other income 2,906 13 3,290 86 Loss before income taxes (1,971 ) (5,400 ) (15,245 ) (14,276 ) Net loss $ (1,971 ) $ (5,400 ) $ (15,245 ) $ (14,276 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (26 ) - (137 ) - Net loss attributable to stockholders $ (1,945 ) $ (5,400 ) $ (15,108 ) $ (14,276 ) Net loss per share (basic and diluted) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.77 ) $ (1.49 ) Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding (basic and diluted) 26,528,253 10,963,590 19,658,339 9,557,368

See the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in Vivos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

VIVOS THERAPEUTICS INC.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 247 $ 2,029 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,250 and $882, respectively 2,370 1,581 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 891 774 Total current assets 3,508 4,384 Long-term assets Goodwill 8,572 8,572 Property and equipment, net 3,347 3,757 Operating lease right-of-use asset 3,624 4,166 Intangible assets, net 3,438 4,045 Deposits and other 367 228 Total assets $ 22,856 $ 25,152 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY/(DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,739 $ 1,679 Accrued expenses 8,819 5,988 Contract liabilities 72 479 Current portion of operating lease liability 850 672 Current portion of financing lease liability 57 55 Current portion of debt 1,502 8,353 Other current liabilities 2,124 850 Total current liabilities 16,163 18,076 Long-term liabilities Employee retention credit liability - 2,904 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 3,198 3,840 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 69 113 Debt, net of current portion 313 469 Other liabilities 950 1,300 Total liabilities 20,693 26,702 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders’ equity/(deficit) Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 50,000,000 shares; 3,610,995 shares issued and outstanding $ - $ - Preferred Stock – additional paid in capital 3,605 - Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share. Authorized 200,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 33,820,768 shares as of September 30, 2026 and 9,286,609 shares as of December 31, 2025 3 1 Additional paid-in capital 139,217 123,866 Accumulated deficit (140,465 ) (125,357 ) Total stockholders’ equity/(deficit) 2,360 (1,490 ) Non-controlling interest (197 ) (60 Total equity/(deficit) 2,163 (1,550 ) Total liabilities and equity/(deficit) $ 22,856 $ 25,152

See the notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in Vivos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.