Vesalius Longevity Labs Commences Trading Today on the Canadian Securities Exchange Under the Symbol “VLAB”

About Vesalius

Vancouver, British Columbia and Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) -or theis pleased to announce that it will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("") under the symbol "" today, November 12, 2026.saidAdditional information on the Company and the business of Vesalius can be found in the Company's Listing Statement dated November 9, 2026 as filed on SEDAR+ atVesalius Longevity Labs (CSE: VLAB), is a longevity science and regenerative health platform focused on being the trusted seed-to-brand partner across the consumer journey for peptide therapeutics, biologics and preventative healthcare. Vesalius operates a scalable B2Doctor2Consumer ecosystem designed to support healthcare providers and telehealth infrastructure. Vesalius will manufacture under its Peptual® brand "Made-in-the-USA" peptide APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for domestic and international compounding supply chains. Vesalius's expanding ecosystem includes regenerative medicine, multi-faceted compounding pharmacy initiatives, biologics partnerships and advanced AI-powered technologies designed to support the future of personalized health and wellness.Investors interested in learning more about Vesalius Longevity Labs are encouraged to contact the Company at:For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ atOn Behalf of the Company"Pradeep Albert"Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:To view the source version of this press release, please visit