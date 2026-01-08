Vaxxas Appoints Former Merck Global Vaccines President David Peacock as CEO

Vaxxas HD-MAP Self Administration Vaxxas HD-MAP Self Administration

Vaxxas CEO David Peacock Vaxxas CEO David Peacock

Vaxxas HD-MAP Vaxxas HD-MAP

BRISBANE, Australia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxxas Pty Ltd today announced the appointment of global biopharmaceutical executive Mr David Peacock as Chief Executive Officer to lead the commercialisation of the Company’s proprietary high‑density microarray patch (HD‑MAP) vaccination technology.

Mr Peacock brings more than 25 years of global vaccine and pharmaceutical leadership, most recently in roles as President of Merck Global Vaccines, and President of MSD Asia Pacific.

His career spans senior commercial, operational, and financial positions across Japan, the United States, Europe, and Asia, and includes service on boards and industry bodies such as the US‑ASEAN Business Council, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Throughout his career Mr Peacock has demonstrated strong entrepreneurial and innovation success through start-ups, digital commercial innovation and funding access initiatives.

Vaxxas Chair, Ms Sarah Meibusch said Mr Peacock’s appointment aligns with the company’s near‑term pathway to market and growth strategy.

“David’s appointment marks a clear inflection point for Vaxxas as we move from clinical validation towards commercial execution. He brings unmatched global vaccine commercialisation experience at precisely the moment the HD-MAP technology is transitioning from proof-of-concept to a scalable delivery platform with the potential to materially improve how vaccines are manufactured, distributed and administered worldwide.

“For global pharmaceutical partners, the HD-MAP offers a differentiated self-delivery administration option to enhance existing vaccine franchises, extend lifecycle value and address persistent challenges around cold-chain, dose efficiency and access. David’s leadership positions Vaxxas to engage at scale with governments and multinational vaccine companies as a long-term strategic partner,” said Ms Meibusch.

Mr Peacock said he is energised by the potential of Vaxxas’ HD‑MAP technology to reshape vaccine delivery and access.

“Over the course of my career, I have seen first-hand the limitations of conventional vaccine delivery technologies in both developed, and developing, healthcare systems. I believe Vaxxas’ HD-MAP technology has the potential to fundamentally reshape vaccine access, distribution, and administration.

“Vaxxas is now at a pivotal stage, with clinical validation, licensed manufacturing capability and a platform that can integrate with existing and future vaccine programs. I am excited to lead the company as we partner with pharmaceutical companies, research organisations and governments to translate this technology for global public-health and commercial impact,” said Mr Peacock.

Mr Peacock will also be appointed as Executive Director to the Vaxxas board.

Building Momentum Toward Market

Vaxxas recently secured a manufacturing licence from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), for HD‑MAP vaccine products at the company’s Brisbane biomedical facility, a significant regulatory milestone that materially de-risks the path to commercial supply. The licence follows the installation of Vaxxas’ first robotic lines for aseptic (sterile) manufacture, enabling scalable, GMP-compliant production to support clinical and future commercial programs.

Mr Peacock’s appointment also follows recent board and leadership additions, most notably global vaccine industry veteran Brent MacGregor, CEO of Medical Developments International (ASX: MVP), who has more than 30 years of senior commercial leadership across the global vaccines sector. Mr MacGregor has held leadership roles at CSL Seqirus, Novartis Vaccines and Sanofi Pasteur across North America, Europe and Asia, and brings deep experience in vaccine commercialisation and scale. He is complemented by Michael Shleifer, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SPRIM Global Investments, which anchored Vaxxas’ approximately $90 million financing this year, joining as Board Observer.

“Together, these appointments provide Vaxxas significant depth in global vaccine commercialisation, manufacturing and partnership expertise. This strengthens Vaxxas’ ability to work credibly with multinational pharmaceutical companies and governments as the HD-MAP technology advances toward scaled manufacture and broader deployment,” Ms Meibusch added.

About Vaxxas

Vaxxas is a biotechnology company pioneering HD-MAP technology for future self-administered vaccine delivery. The HD-MAP has been administered to more than 750 participants across clinical trials, demonstrating strong safety, tolerability, and robust immune responses. Preclinical and clinical data indicate the technology has the potential to deliver all major vaccine types positioning HD-MAP as a universal delivery solution. By targeting immune cells just beneath the skin, the HD-MAP has the potential to achieve stronger protection with smaller doses, while reducing cold-chain requirements and enabling self-administration.

Vaxxas’ programs are advancing toward commercialisation with support from global partners including SK bioscience, the US Government, the Wellcome Trust, and the Gates Foundation, assessing the potential of HD‑MAP to vaccinate against COVID‑19, seasonal and pre‑pandemic influenza, and measles and rubella. The company recently installed robotic lines for aseptic (sterile) manufacture at its state‑of‑the‑art Brisbane biomedical facility supporting scalable, GMP-compliant production for clinical and future commercial supply.

Investigational Use Notice

HD‑MAP‑delivered vaccines are under investigation and are not approved for sale or purchase anywhere in the world. Vaxxas makes no claims regarding reliability, durability, dependability, safety, efficacy, or superiority to any other vaccine or vaccine delivery technology.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b1ec1d5-e7a0-42cd-a707-66acc4905ff5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b38e870-00e0-4868-bc1b-05f0f5f868c8

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9364912a-9e89-446f-8ca7-c7649830e517

CONTACT: Media Contact Helen Wallace We. Communications +61 310 710 305 hwallace@wecommunications.com