UNITY Biotechnology to Host Virtual Investor Event to Discuss 24- and 36-Week Data from the Phase 2b ASPIRE Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) on March 24, 2025

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET. To register, click here .

The event will feature prominent ophthalmology key opinion leader (KOL) Robert Bhisitkul, MD, PhD from the UCSF School of Medicine, who will join company management to review 24- and 36-week results from the Phase 2b ASPIRE study evaluating the safety and efficacy of UBX1325 in patients with DME. UBX1325 is a potent BCL-xL inhibitor that acts via a senolytic mechanism of action, with the potential to improve long-term visual outcomes.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About UBX1325

UBX1325 is an investigational compound being studied in retinal diseases, including DME, and is not approved for any use in any country. UBX1325 is a potent small molecule inhibitor of BCL-xL, a member of the BCL-2 family of apoptosis regulating proteins. UBX1325 is designed to inhibit the function of proteins that senescent cells rely on for survival. The Phase 2 BEHOLD study in patients with DME demonstrated that a single injection of UBX1325 resulted in a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in mean BCVA through 48 weeks compared to sham treatment. In preclinical studies, UNITY has demonstrated that targeting BCL-xL with UBX1325 preferentially eliminated senescent cells from diseased tissue while sparing cells in healthy tissue. UNITY’s goal with UBX1325 is to transformationally improve real-world outcomes for patients with retinal disease.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

