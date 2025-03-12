Triumvira Immunologics to Present Updated Clinical Data at the 2025 SITC Spring Scientific, Cellular Therapy and Solid Tumors Conference

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced it will present at the 2025 SITC Spring Scientific, Cellular Therapy and Solid Tumors Conference in San Diego, California, from March 12-14, 2025. The poster presentation, titled “A Phase 1/2 Study on the Safety and Efficacy of Autologous TAC T Cells in Subjects with Claudin 18.2+ Advanced Solid Tumors,” will provide a detailed overview of interim findings from the Phase 1/2 study (TACTIC-3 /NCT05862324).

The TAC technology platform, demonstrated by TAC01-CLDN18.2, reprograms T cells to harness the natural T cell receptor (TCR) signaling complex, enabling precise tumor targeting while minimizing systemic toxicity compared to conventional engineered T cell therapies.

“We are excited to share the latest clinical data from our ongoing TACTIC-3 study at the 2025 SITC Spring Scientific Conference. These interim findings further reinforce the potential of our TAC technology to deliver safe and effective cell therapies for patients with Claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors,” said Robert Williamson, President of Triumvira Immunologics. “At Triumvira, we remain committed to pioneering innovative T cell therapies that harness the natural biology of T cells, offering new hope to patients with limited treatment options.”

Details of the abstract presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 28

28 Abstract Title: A phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC T cells in subjects with claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors

, , , , , , , , , Maria Apostolopoulou, , , , Date: Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 4:05 pm PDT

About TACTIC-3

The TACTIC-3 trial (NCT05862324) is a first-in-human Phase 1/2 study designed to evaluate the safety, recommended Phase II dose (RP2D), pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TAC101-CLDN18.2 in patients with Claudin 18.2+ solid tumors who have undergone 2 or more lines of prior therapy (1 prior line in patients with pancreatic tumors). The trial includes subjects with advanced gastric and other solid tumors expressing Claudin 18.2, with the potential to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. (“Triumvira”) is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company’s proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology platform activates natural T cell functions differently from other cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies, resulting in clinically safe, effective, and re-dosable cell therapies. Triumvira is developing a pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as Claudin 18.2, HER2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira has operations in San Diego, CA, Austin, Texas, and Hamilton, Ontario.

