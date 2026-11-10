TempraMed Granted U.S. Patent for Pen Agnostic, VIVI Cap Smart(TM) Further Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Position

Patent Grant in the U.S. marks a major milestone in global IP strategy, advancing protection of its VIVI Cap Smart(TM) platform

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its U.S. patent application No. 18/264,059 (the "") has now been formally granted by the U.S. Patent Office as patent 12,746,342.The Patent, filed on August 2, 2023, was granted on September 29, 2026. The Patent includes claims covering key aspects of the Company's first of its kind, cap adaptable for use with different types of injection pens, VIVI Cap Smart™ which was launched earlier this year.Without limiting the scope of the patent, it includes core elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, while being pen agnosticBeing pen agnostic position VIVI Cap Smart™ as a differentiated platform at the intersection of home health, smart refrigeration, and the connected medical-device ecosystem. The innovation supports TempraMed's strategy to provide protection and connectivity to all injection devices for home care wearables & AI platforms.saidcommentedTempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerDirector & Capital MarketsT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit