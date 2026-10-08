TempraMed Granted Mexican Patent for Newest Product, VIVI Box

Grant in Mexico marks a major milestone in global IP strategy, advancing protection of its VIVI Box platform across key international markets

Continuous temperature protection during power interruptions or refrigerator temperature fluctuations for several medication devices and vials

Portable, all-day travel functionality for secure on-the-go cold storage

Smart content tracking with cloud-based data integration, supporting adherence and remote monitoring

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) -("" or the ""), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is pleased to announce that its Mexican patent application No.(the "") has now been formally granted by the Mexican Patent Office.The Patent includes claims covering key aspects of the Company's first of its kind, multi-medication storage box, VIVI Box™. Once launched, it will add to the existing portfolio of four products being sold in market. There are also many commercial application opportunities with the VIVI Box™ which the Company has started exploring.Without limiting the scope of the patent, it includes core elements of TempraMed's proprietary thermal-insulation and smart-monitoring architecture, such as:These capabilities position VIVI Box™ as a differentiated platform at the intersection of home health, smart refrigeration, and the connected medical-device ecosystem. The innovation supports TempraMed's strategy to expand beyond single-injection protection into scalable, multi-dose and multi-format medication storage systems-an important pillar of the Company's long-term commercialization roadmap.saidcommentedThis new grant follows a series of recent milestones for TempraMed, including grant of a similar patent in S. Korea and China, entering into several distribution agreements, and validation of its return on investment (ROI) model for insurance payors as verified by hundreds of clinicians recommending TempraMed's VIVI Cap to patients.Together, these achievements support the Company's multi-year strategy to scale globally, introduce new product categories, and establish TempraMed as one of the worldwide leaders in temperature-regulated medication protection and management.TempraMed Technologies Ltd. Is a global medical device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a product line already in market including VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed will continue to expand globally offering a solution for medication protection and adherence.Julia BeckerT: +1 (604) 785-0850E:MediaBrenda ZeitlinE:To view the source version of this press release, please visit