Telesis Bio Announces Strategic Focus on AI-Native Drug Discovery and Launches New Website

Company to present its vision for on-premises DNA synthesis at PEGS Europe 2026

Key Takeaways

Telesis Bio, a San Diego-based DNA synthesis company, has announced a strategic focus on AI-native drug discovery, supplying on-premises DNA synthesis infrastructure to AI discovery teams.

The Telesis Bio Gibson SOLA ® platform brings DNA synthesis into the laboratory and produces expression-ready DNA in less than a day, replacing the days or weeks researchers can wait for outsourced DNA synthesis.

platform brings DNA synthesis into the laboratory and produces expression-ready DNA in less than a day, replacing the days or weeks researchers can wait for outsourced DNA synthesis. Telesis Bio will present “Closing the Build Gap in AI-Driven Antibody Discovery” at PEGS Europe 2026 (November 16–19, Lisbon, Portugal).

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Telesis Bio® Inc., a provider of intelligent, on-premises DNA synthesis for AI labs, today announced a strategic focus on serving AI discovery teams with DNA synthesis infrastructure that connects computational design to experimental data. The company’s new website, launched November 3, reflects this direction. Telesis Bio will share its strategy at PEGS Europe 2026, taking place November 16–19 in Lisbon, Portugal.

AI is accelerating the design of therapeutic candidates and increasing the need for large-scale, high-quality experimental data. But when DNA synthesis is outsourced, researchers can wait days or weeks to test new designs, interrupting the design-build-test-learn cycle. Gibson SOLA® brings intelligent, modular DNA synthesis into the laboratory, connecting AI-enabled design with the physical build step required for biological testing.

Telesis Bio is delivering the DNA build layer that connects computational design to biology. This is a strategic evolution in how the company serves drug discovery: helping AI-driven teams bring DNA production directly into their labs to enable them to operate at the speed and scale necessary to keep up with their models. Gibson SOLA is central to this focus, providing an on-premises synthesis platform designed to integrate with standard lab automation.

“AI is changing how quickly teams can generate hypotheses and how much experimental data they need to improve their models,” said Eric Esser, President & CEO of Telesis Bio. “We are focused on bringing DNA synthesis into that discovery loop, so AI labs can move from sequence design to experimental results up to ten times faster than before with complete control of the process. Our new website reflects that focus, and PEGS Europe is an opportunity to discuss what it takes to build for the next generation of discovery.”

The new website presents Telesis Bio as the build engine for AI labs and explains how Gibson SOLA combines AI-enabled sequence design, modular enzymatic synthesis, and automated workflows to produce expression-ready DNA in less than a day. By bringing DNA production on premises, laboratories can reduce reliance on external supply and accelerate their learning rate from hypothesis to answer.

At PEGS Europe, David Weiss, Senior Director of Marketing & Product at Telesis Bio, will present “Closing the Build Gap in AI-Driven Antibody Discovery.” The presentation will discuss how integrating DNA synthesis into AI-enabled antibody discovery workflows can support faster design-build-test-learn cycles and help teams generate experimental data at the scale and speed of AI, ultimately accelerating learning rate.

About Telesis Bio

Telesis Bio is focused on DNA synthesis infrastructure for AI labs. Its Gibson SOLA platform combines AI-powered sequence design, intelligent modular enzymatic synthesis, and universal reagents that can be implemented on industry-standard automation. The platform helps scientists move from sequence to biology to data with greater speed, quality, and control.

Telesis Bio is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, visit www.telesisbio.com.

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