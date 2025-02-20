Syensqo and Emulseo announce strategic partnership for advanced applications in the healthcare sector

Exploring new opportunities within the fast-growing market of microfluidics

BORDEAUX, France, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syensqo, a leading specialty chemicals company, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Emulseo, a French company specialized in formulations for microfluidic technology - the manipulation of liquids at microscopic scale.

Under this agreement, Emulseo will include Syensqo’s advanced solution, Galden® PFPE in its Fluo-Oil range of products to provide its customers with an essential component in creating reliable and performant droplet-based microfluidic analyses.

Droplet-based microfluidics analysis is a widely used technique for the study and manipulation of liquids at a micro-scale using liquid micro-droplets. It has diverse applications, particularly in healthcare as it is one of the most precise and efficient ways to study DNA strands, cells, chemicals, or drugs using very small amounts of material. For example, it is used for the diagnosis of cancer diseases from blood samples, for the development of antibiotics and therapeutics treatments, and for conducting rapid COVID-19 testing through digital PCR.

The partnership with Emulseo will leverage Syensqo’s Galden® PFPE, a family of inert, high-performance, fluorinated fluids with outstanding properties enabling optimal performances of microfluidic systems thanks mainly to their chemical inertness, low viscosity and optical transparency.

“We are thrilled to partner with Emulseo and bring our Galden® PFPE to the forefront of microfluidics technology,” said Peter Browning, President of the Specialty Polymers Global business unit at Syensqo. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and expanding the applications of our materials to advance humanity, as our PFPE, usually used in the electronics industry, will now contribute to save lives through cancer detection and faster vaccine developments for example.”

“As a young innovative company, Emulseo is extremely proud to partner with a European industry leader such as Syensqo with a clear ambition to support innovation and to contribute to the development of cutting edge technologies in the health sector” added Emulseo CEO, Florine Maes. “Syensqo’s high performance chemicals combined with our expertise and tailor-made quality controls for microfluidic requirements, will enhance our product offerings to meet our commitments to our scientific and industrial customers worldwide.”

