Spiro Medical Secures $67 Million Series A Financing to Develop a Neuromodulation System for Asthma

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro Medical, Inc., a Newco established to develop the first of its kind Pulmonary Neuromodulation System (PNM) for the treatment of Asthma announced today the closing of a $67 million Series A equity financing.

The financing included a syndicate of venture investors led by Andera Partners (Paris), Omega Funds (Geneva/Boston) and Sherpa Healthcare Partners (Cayman Islands) and joined by HSG (Hong Kong), Supernova Invest (Paris), Northern Light Venture Capital (Menlo Park, CA) and Hero Inc. Ltd UK which is part of the India-based conglomerate Hero Enterprise.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to develop a purpose-built PNM system and to execute on the clinical work required for regulatory approval in the United States.

"I am delighted to welcome world-class venture capital investors who understand the immense potential of this PNM technology. Once this novel approach comes to market, it promises to have a profound impact on patients suffering from Asthma and other breathing related conditions," said Raymond W. Cohen, chairman of the board of directors.

Spiro Medical also welcomed Raphaël Wisniewski of Andera, Claudio Nessi of Omega and Ouyang Xiangyu of Sherpa to its board of directors.

Mr. Rinda Sama, CEO of Spiro Medical, said, "We are grateful to our co-founder Stephen Pyles M.D., for his foresight and look forward to his future contributions. We believe this is a rather unique opportunity to be starting a project with issued patents and some human data which informs us about the potential for this exciting new clinical indication for neuromodulation. We are also highly confident that we can build a world-class system given our team's experience and expertise in developing implantable neuromodulation systems."

About Asthma



Asthma is a common chronic lung disease, affecting over 28 million Americans and over 300 million people worldwide. Many clinical symptoms of asthma are related to the nervous system and can be at least partially attributed to altered activation or regulation of airway nerves. Associated symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness and coughing, etc., are mediated in part, by targeting these neural reflex pathways.

About Spiro Medical



Spiro Medical, based in Irvine, CA is a new company founded by Stephen Pyles, M.D., Kurt Gehlsen, M.D., Ph.D., Rinda Sama and G. Jay Jiang, Ph.D. with the purpose of developing a purpose-built Pulmonary Neuromodulation System to treat patients suffering from severe Asthma.

