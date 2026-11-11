Spineology Announces New OptiMesh® TLIF System, Expanding Surgical Access and Procedural Versatility

New system enhances the OptiMesh platform, giving surgeons greater flexibility to incorporate expandable implant technology into their preferred TLIF approach.

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spineology, a leader in conforming, patient-specific spinal implant technology, today announced the introduction of the new OptiMesh® TLIF System. The latest addition to the company's established OptiMesh expandable implant platform offers enhanced access solutions designed to accommodate a range of surgical approaches and techniques.

The OptiMesh implant offers versatility across open, mini-open, and ultra-minimally invasive (Ultra-MIS) spinal fusion procedures. The new TLIF System further expands these options, supporting implant delivery through traditional TLIF approaches while allowing surgeons to maintain their established techniques and workflows.

While OptiMesh is one of the few expandable implant solutions that can be delivered through an endoscopic and Ultra-MIS approach, a growing number of surgeons are incorporating the technology into traditional TLIF procedures. Supported by clinical evidence and experience, OptiMesh features a conforming, patient-specific design that expands to the size of a traditional ALIF implant and can achieve up to 20 degrees of lordotic shape. These capabilities help surgeons address key surgical objectives, including disc height restoration, alignment, and long-term stabilization*.

“OptiMesh is one of the most proven expandable implant solutions on the market today. The new OptiMesh TLIF System builds on the platform's flexibility, providing enhanced access solutions that make it easier for surgeons to incorporate the technology into their existing surgical workflows. OptiMesh truly conforms to both a surgeon's practice and a patient's unique anatomical requirements,” said Brian Snider, Chief Executive Officer, Spineology.

The introduction of the OptiMesh TLIF System represents another step in Spineology's commitment to advancing its spinal implant portfolio and addressing the evolving needs of spine surgeons and their patients.

*OptiMesh is cleared for use with supplemental posterior fixation.

About Spineology

Spineology Inc. are the pioneers of Conform and Expand™ technology, a novel development method used in the design of spinal expandable implants. Spineology’s core portfolio, OptiMesh® is the only conforming patient specific spinal implant on the market. OptiMesh is backed with IDE level data which further sets the company apart from traditional fusion procedures. OptiMesh is designed to enable surgeons to support outcomes, and patient recovery while minimizing tissue disruption. With a strong commitment to patient-centered care, Spineology aspires to provide every spine patient the freedom from pain through the creation and delivery of ultra-MIS solutions.

For more information about Spineology, visit Spineology.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, or X.

For Media Inquiries:

Amanda Bloom

Executive Vice President of Marketing

651-256-8533

abloom@spineology.com