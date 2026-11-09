Spectral Medical Inc. Announces Closing of Second Tranche of $14.0 Million Convertible Note Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT), a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”), is pleased to announce the closing of the second and final tranche of its previously announced $14.0 million private placement offering (the “Offering”) of convertible unsecured notes (the “2026 Notes”) due on November 1, 2031 (the “Maturity Date”). All dollar amounts in this news release are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

2026 Notes Offering

Spectral today issued $6.3 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes in the second tranche of the Offering. Together with the $7.7 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes issued in the first tranche on October 30, 2026, the Company has now issued the full $14.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 Notes under the Offering.

Holders may convert all or any portion of their 2026 Notes at any time prior to the Maturity Date into units of the Company (the “Units”) at a conversion price of $1.00 per Unit (the “Conversion Price”), subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.10 until the Maturity Date.

The 2026 Notes bear interest at the Canadian Overnight Repo Rate Average plus 800 basis points per annum, accruing from the date of issue and payable semi-annually in cash or, at the election of the Company, in kind, on the terms described in the Company’s news release of November 2, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the second tranche of the Offering for general corporate and working capital purposes.

Paradigm Capital Inc. (the “Advisor”) acted as financial advisor to the Company on the Offering and received on the closing of the second tranche a cash commission of $157,500, $157,500 principal amount of 2026 Notes and 315,000 compensation options (the “Compensation Options”), each exercisable for one Common Share at the Conversion Price until the Maturity Date. The 2026 Notes issued in the second tranche were purchased by Pinnacle Island II LP (“Pinnacle II”) and the Advisor. The general partner of Pinnacle II is 1000318530 Ontario Inc., a subsidiary of Paradigm Capital Partners Limited, which is an influential securityholder of the Advisor and a limited partner of Pinnacle II.

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase 3 company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin™ (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s FDA-cleared Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA™), the only FDA-cleared test for endotoxin in blood.

PMX is approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, licensed by Health Canada, and has been used safely and effectively with over 360,000 units sold worldwide to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. In July 2022, the U.S. FDA granted Breakthrough Device Designation for PMX for the treatment of endotoxic septic shock. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with septic shock in North America each year.

Spectral is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol EDT. For more information, please visit www.spectraldx.com.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of the future outlook of Spectral and anticipated events or results, are assumptions based on beliefs of Spectral’s senior management as well as information currently available to it. While these assumptions were considered reasonable by Spectral at the time of preparation, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the availability of funds and resources to pursue R&D projects, the successful and timely completion of clinical studies, the ability of Spectral to take advantage of business opportunities in the biomedical industry, the granting of necessary approvals by regulatory authorities, the Company’s ability to satisfactorily address the items identified in FDA’s deficiency letter and the timing thereof, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, and could differ materially from what is currently expected.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Ali Mahdavi

Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

416-962-3300

am@spinnakercmi.com

Chris Seto

CEO

Spectral Medical Inc.

cseto@spectraldx.com