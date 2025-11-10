Sagimet Biosciences Presents Two Denifanstat Posters at AASLD—The Liver Meeting® 2025

A secondary analysis of FASCINATE-2 Phase 2 trial demonstrated denifanstat improved fibrosis, inflammation and steatosis in advanced qF4 MASH patients as measured by artificial intelligence (AI) digital pathology

In a second poster, spatial computational histology relying on baseline fibrosis features was used to predict response to denifanstat

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics targeting dysfunctional metabolic and fibrotic pathways, today announced the presentation of two posters at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) - The Liver Meeting® 2025, taking place November 7-11, 2025 in Washington, DC:

A Poster of Distinction titled “Denifanstat elicited a significant ≥2-stage improvement in fibrosis in F3 MASH patients, and improved liver fibrosis and biomarkers in qFibrosis stage 4 MASH patients: secondary analysis of phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial” was presented by Rohit Loomba, M.D., M.H.Sc., Professor of Medicine, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, and Director, MASLD Research Center, University of California San Diego, and primary investigator of the FASCINATE-2 trial

“Spatial Computational Histology Stratified Denifanstat Responders in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 MASH Trial,” was presented by Vlad Ratziu, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Hepatology, Sorbonne Université and the Hôpital Pitié-Salpêtrière Medical School

“Our presentations at AASLD this year demonstrate denifanstat’s impressive ability to address advanced fibrosis in MASH patients,” said David Happel, Chief Executive Officer of Sagimet. “A secondary analysis of denifanstat treatment in MASH patients with advanced liver fibrosis stage defined as qF4 by AI-based digital pathology reproduced and further detailed denifanstat’s anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory benefits.”

The first poster, “Denifanstat elicited a significant ≥2-stage improvement in fibrosis in F3 MASH patients, and improved liver fibrosis and biomarkers in qFibrosis stage 4 MASH patients: secondary analysis of phase 2b FASCINATE-2 trial,” was presented by Dr. Loomba. In a secondary analysis of the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 clinical trial, AI-based digital pathology was used to identify a subpopulation of MASH patients with advanced fibrosis, defined as qFibrosis stage 4 (qF4), and to explore liver histology improvement with denifanstat in this subset. In this qF4 subgroup, denifanstat treatment improved fibrosis by 1-2 qFibrosis stages with a response rate for ≥1 qFibrosis stage regression of 85% (11/13) for denifanstat vs. 33% (1/3) in placebo-treated patients.

Additional findings:

In F3 MASH patients, using clinical research network (CRN) scoring, the response rate for fibrosis improvement by ≥2 stages without worsening of MASH was 34% (16/47) for denifanstat, vs. 4% (1/23) in placebo-treated patients (p value = 0.0065).

In qF4 MASH patients, using MASH CRN scoring, the response rate for fibrosis improvement by ≥1 stage was 39% (5/13) for denifanstat, of which 4/5 patients had 2 stages of improvement, vs. 0% (0/3) in placebo-treated patients.

Several noninvasive biomarkers were decreased by denifanstat in qF4 patients (mean change at week 52 from baseline), in particular: FibroScan (kPa): -29% vs. Placebo +26% FAST score: denifanstat -45% vs. placebo +9% MRI-PDFF (% liver fat): denifanstat -34% vs. placebo +14% ALT: denifanstat -43% vs. placebo +5% AST: denifanstat -37% vs. placebo -1% ELF: denifanstat -0.3 vs. placebo +0.02





The second poster, “Spatial Computational Histology Stratified Denifanstat Responders in the Phase 2b FASCINATE-2 MASH Trial,” was presented by Dr. Ratziu. In this analysis, spatial computational histology relying on baseline fibrosis features was used to predict response to denifanstat. Quantitative single-fiber traits and clustering revealed fibrosis phenotypes that predicted denifanstat response, supporting that computational pathology could be leveraged for response stratification.

