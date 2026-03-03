SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Boehringer Ingelheim Axes MASH Pact With OSE After Disappointing Mid-Stage Data

March 3, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
Set of crumpled lumps of different paper isolated on yellow background. Gritty dusty dotted effect, vector elements with jagged edges, old notebook sheets.

iStock, Polinmr

OSE Immunotherapeutics has kicked off a strategic realignment initiative that involves deprioritizing the AbbVie-partnered OSE-230 and focusing its resources on the late-stage development of its ulcerative colitis candidate lusvertikimab.

Boehringer Ingelheim is abandoning its metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis program with OSE Immunotherapeutics after a mid-stage study fell short of its primary endpoint.

Specifically, results from an exploratory Phase 2 study “did not demonstrate efficacy to support further development in this indication,” OSE said in a Monday release. The French biotech did not reveal specific data from this trial.

OSE and Boehringer first partnered up in April 2018. The German pharma at the time paid €15 million ($17.5 million) upfront and promised an additional €15 million ($17.5 million) in near-term commitments and up to €1.1 billion ($1.28 billion) in development, commercialization and sales milestones. In May 2024, the companies deepened their engagement. The MASH candidate, called BI 770371, was part of this expanded agreement.

It is unclear if the alliance will remain, but on its website, OSE lists BI 770371 as its only Boehringer Ingelheim–partnered asset.

The discontinuation of the MASH program does not affect BI 770371’s development in cancer, for which the molecule has a distinct mechanism of action, OSE said. There are “multiple” early-stage oncology studies running, which are “progressing as planned.”

Boehringer’s pullback on Monday seems to have triggered a strategic restructuring initiative. OSE is suspending the development of its investigational antibody OSE-230, which it was proposing for chronic and severe inflammation, in order to funnel more of its resources into “late-stage, high-potential assets,” the company said.

In particular, OSE will concentrate on advancing the CD127 blocker lusvertikimab, which recently wrapped up Phase 2 development for moderate to active ulcerative colitis. According to a strategic roadmap released Monday, OSE is currently working on a subcutaneous formulation of lusvertikimab, which it expects to be ready by the first half of 2027. A Phase 2b/3 trial in ulcerative colitis could start later that same year.

OSE will also develop lusvertikimab for chronic pouchitis and hidradenitis suppurativa, with initial Phase 2 data expected in 2028.

OSE-230, the deprioritized asset, is partnered with AbbVie and has also been a source of headache for the biotech.

AbbVie and OSE first partnered in February 2025, with the pharma paying $48 million upfront for the exclusive right to advance and commercialize the asset. In December 2025, however, AbbVie amended the agreement and asked OSE to assume responsibility over preclinical and Phase 1 development.

While AbbVie still retains the right to take charge of future clinical studies, OSE will now have to shoulder ABBV-230’s early-stage development.

MASH Collaboration
Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is BioSpace‘s senior staff writer. Based in Metro Manila, Tristan has more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration showing line of people leaving, standing on top of hand pointing their way out
Layoffs
BioAtla Axes 70% of Staff, Explores Strategic Options
March 2, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Man walking on a long wavy path with flag at the end, persistence, determination and ultimate business success - 3D Render
Rare disease
UniQure Eyes Phase 3 for Huntington’s Gene Therapy Despite Makary’s Apparent Criticism
March 2, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Medicine Pill Treatment Seamless Vector Flat Pattern
Manufacturing
Novo Commits $506M To Repurpose Irish Plant for Oral Wegovy Production
March 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Pulsing heart collage illustration, sign of life. Isolated human heart organ with glowing red line surrounding, black and white
Rare disease
Aardvark Tanks After Pausing Prader-Willi Study on ‘Surprise’ Safety Signals
March 2, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac