Rimkus Acquires Human Factors Consulting Services, Incorporated, Enhancing Expertise in Human Factors and Medical Device Consulting

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rimkus Consulting Group, Inc. (“Rimkus”), a premier global provider of engineering, technical consulting, and life sciences services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Human Factors Consulting Services, Incorporated (“HFCSI”), a highly regarded firm specializing in proactive human factors services and medical device consulting. This acquisition strengthens Rimkus’s position as a leader in the human factors consulting industry, expanding its technical expertise and enhancing its client offerings.

“HFCSI’s deep specialization in human factors engineering and medical device consulting complements our own expertise and enhances our ability to deliver holistic solutions to clients worldwide. The synergies between Rimkus and HFCSI will drive continued success as we work together to solve complex challenges,” said Charles Burhans, Senior Vice President, Specialty Services, at Rimkus.

HFCSI is known for its exceptional contributions in human factors engineering, offering proactive services including user-centered design, usability testing, and risk assessments. Their expertise in medical device consulting will provide Rimkus with new opportunities to further expand its capabilities within the medical and healthcare industries. HFCSI will join the Rimkus Family of Companies as part of the Core Human Factors (Core) group. The Core team of human factors analysis experts provides research and guidance on consumer, industrial, and healthcare-related products.

“We are thrilled to join the Rimkus family as a global leader in engineering and technical consulting. This partnership allows us to maintain high standards of quality, while expanding our offerings and increasing efficiencies to boot. It’s a win-win scenario that will further benefit our clients, team members, and most of all the end users,” said Mike Kasamanian, President at HFCSI.

About Rimkus

Rimkus is a global leader in engineering and technical consulting, serving clients across a wide range of industries including life sciences, construction, manufacturing, and healthcare. With more than 40 years of experience, Rimkus provides expert solutions in forensic consulting, dispute resolution, human factors engineering, and product development support. The company operates more than 110 offices worldwide, with a team of more than 1,500 professionals dedicated to delivering innovative and high-quality services. For more information, visit rimkus.com. For more information about Core Human Factors, A Rimkus Company, visit corehf.com.

About Human Factors Consulting Services, Incorporated

HFCSI is a highly specialized consulting firm focused on human factors engineering and medical device consulting. With years of experience in proactive human factors, HFCSI provides valuable insights in the design, development, and usability of medical devices. Their expertise has a special emphasis on the level of rigor required to support successful regulatory approval for medical systems intended for chronic self-managed diseases. HFCSI has built a strong reputation for delivering exceptional services to clients in the healthcare and medical device industries. For more information, visit hfcsi.com.

