Revolo to Present at the 2025 AAAAI / WAO Joint Congress

GAITHERSBURG, Md. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolo Biotherapeutics Limited (“Revolo”) today announced that it will present two posters on its lead candidate, ‘1104, at the 2025 American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) / World Allergy Organization (WAO) Joint Congress to be held February 28-March 3, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

Presentation Details

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: Late Breaking Poster Session I

Title: IRL201104, A Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, Shows Efficacy In An Allergen Driven Model Of Atopic Dermatitis (AD)

Presenter: Dr. Jorge De Alba, Vice President, Discovery and Translational Science, Revolo

Date and Time: March 1, 9:45-10:45 a.m. PT

Poster #: L20

Dr. De Alba will discuss preclinical studies that show the potential of the Company’s lead clinical asset, ‘1104, for treating atopic dermatitis (AD). In a chronic allergen-driven murine model of AD, ‘1104 significantly reduced skin thickness and skin pathology indicators. It also reduced allergen-driven Th2 cytokines and pro-inflammatory cytokines as well as serum biomarkers of AD to levels close to naïve controls and comparable to positive control individuals treated with the anti-inflammatory dexamethasone.

Format: Poster Presentation

Session: New Treatment Options in Asthma

Title: IRL201104, A Novel Immunomodulatory Peptide, Drives An Increase In T And B Regulatory Cell Phenotypes And Shows Long Lasting Efficacy Through Different Routes Of Administration In A Mouse Model Of Allergic Inflammation

Presenter: Dr. Jorge De Alba, Vice President, Discovery and Translational Science, Revolo

Date and Time: March 2 from 9:45-10:45 a.m. PT

Poster #: 719

Dr. De Alba will discuss preclinical data demonstrating the performance of subcutaneous ‘1104 in comparison to an intravenous formulation. Data from an ovalbumin (OVA) re-challenge model of allergic inflammation showed that ‘1104 significantly reduced inflammatory infiltration, pro-inflammatory cytokines, and OVA specific Immunoglobulin E (IgE). The effect was maintained at day 30 (end of the study period), which was 13 days after the last dose of ‘1104. The long pharmacodynamic effect of ‘1104 is consistent with the induction of tolerogenic T and B regulatory cell phenotypes. The study validates two clinical subcutaneous formulations, supporting subcutaneous administration of ‘1104 in future clinical trials.

More information about the 2025 AAAAI / WAO Joint Congress can be accessed here.

About ‘1104

‘1104 is a first-in-class peptide that is involved in restoring immune homeostasis, impacting both the regulatory and effector arms of the immune system. Revolo has recently advanced ‘1104 through two Phase 2a trials: one in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) and one in patients with allergen sensitivity, while exploring its potential for other allergic diseases. Revolo is planning to advance a commercially differentiated subcutaneous dosage form into clinical studies for EoE and other type 2 allergic conditions.

About Revolo Biotherapeutics

Revolo is developing therapies that restore immune homeostasis, targeting the immune system upstream for the treatment of autoimmune and allergic diseases. Its two drug candidates, ‘1805 and ‘1104, a protein and a peptide respectively, offer a unique mechanism of action through impact on both the regulatory and effector arms. This upstream, disease-agnostic and dual-action approach results in a rapid and prolonged effect without broad immune suppression, providing a platform for the development of treatments for multiple autoimmune and allergic conditions. Revolo’s assets also have the potential to offer dosing optionality through subcutaneous and sublingual routes, offering a highly competitive profile.

For further information, please visit www.revolobio.com.

