SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Real-World Evidence [RWE] Demonstrates Repatha’s Long-Term Cardiovascular Benefits

November 26, 2025 | 
3 min read

RWE Supports Repatha’s Effectiveness in Reducing Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events (MACE) in Patients with ASCVD

Data Presented at American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2025

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ASCVD--Target RWE, a leader in advancing modern evidence generation for complex clinical and regulatory challenges, today announced the presentation of compelling new findings from the REPATHA-CE study of more than 110,000 patients, the largest real-world comparative effectiveness evaluation of patients with established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) treated with Repatha® (evolocumab). The results reveal that treatment with Repatha is associated with a 20% lower risk in composite major cardiovascular events (MACE) of myocardial infarction (MI), stroke and coronary revascularization and a 29% lower risk of composite MACE of MI, stroke and cardiovascular death at four years compared to patients not treated with Repatha.



The results were released earlier this month at The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in a presentation titled “Real-World Effectiveness of Evolocumab in Reducing Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events in Patients with Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease” (Abstract # MP1466). The study was conducted by Target RWE and Amgen Inc. and used Target RWE’s propriety causalStudio™ software platform.

In 2017, the FOURIER trial conducted by Amgen demonstrated that Repatha reduced the risk of MACE in people with established ASCVD and a history of MACE with a median follow-up of 2.2 years. In this new study, researchers sought to evaluate the real-world effectiveness of Repatha in reducing MACE in patients with ASCVD.

Patients treated with Repatha experienced a 20% lower relative risk of composite MACE of MI, stroke and coronary revascularization (RR = 0.80; 95% CI: 0.73–0.86) and a 29% lower relative risk of composite MACE of MI, stroke and cardiovascular death (RR = 0.71; 95% CI: 0.64-0.78) at four years compared to those not treated, underscoring Repatha’s sustained, real-world impact on cardiovascular outcomes. The analysis drew on Komodo’s Healthcare Map®, a database of de-identified, real-world patient data, representing the individual healthcare experiences of more than 330 million de-identified U.S. patients, and included 87,102 Repatha treated and 24,609 non-treated patients identified between 2017 and 2023.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Amgen on this important study that characterizes the long-term effectiveness of Repatha in reducing MACE in patients with ASCVD,” said M. Alan Brookhart, PhD, Senior Scientific Advisor at Target RWE. “It is compelling to see the benefits observed in the FOURIER trial reflected in a real-world patient population treated with Repatha.”

"Clinical trials have demonstrated Repatha's ability to significantly reduce the risk of major cardiovascular events in adults at high-risk. This analysis of real-world data in more than 110,000 patients with cardiovascular disease confirms those benefits in everyday care," said Leandro Boer, M.D., Ph.D., US Medical Therapeutic Area Head for General Medicines at Amgen. "Beyond underscoring the utility of Repatha, these results reinforce the urgency for healthcare providers to help patients achieve guideline-recommended LDL-C goals and lower their risk of life-altering events like heart attack or stroke."

About Target RWE

Target RWE generates real-world evidence (RWE) that informs strategic decisions across the drug development lifecycle. Our unique combination of clinical, analytical and technical expertise enables comprehensive insight generation from complete retrospective and prospective longitudinal patient journeys, with unparalleled scale and accuracy.

Visit our website to learn more: https://targetrwe.com/.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Rachel Ford Hutman
Rachel@fordhutmanmedia.com

North Carolina Cardiovascular disease
Amgen
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
The white plane flies against the blue sky, leaving a white trail. Vector illustration
Cardiovascular disease
Bayer Sets Up Redemption Arc for Anticoagulant With ‘Surprisingly Positive’ Phase III Data
November 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A contemporary artistic collage featuring a hand holding a trophy. The concept of victory and achievement.
Cardiovascular disease
Merck Extends Winrevair’s Win Streak With New Mid-Stage Data in Type of Hypertension
November 18, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California
Cardiovascular disease
BMS Jettisons Coronary Trial for J&J-Partnered Anticoagulant
November 14, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3d rendering medical heart in yellow background
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen, Merck, Novo, More Take Cardiovascular Benefits to New Heights at AHA 2025
November 11, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac