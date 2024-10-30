Quantum-Si to Present at the 2024 American Society of Human Genetics Annual Meeting

“From Prediction to Protein: Validating Transcriptomics Data with Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ Technology”

BRANFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced its attendance at the 2024 American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, where it will host a sponsored talk on the role of Next-Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS) in advancing genomics research.





The presentation, titled “From Prediction to Protein: Validating Transcriptomics Data with Quantum-Si’s Next-Generation Protein Sequencing Technology,” features insights from both Quantum-Si and a leading academic researcher on the intersection of transcriptomics and proteomics.

Quantum-Si’s Head of Scientific Affairs, Dr. Meredith Carpenter, will be joined by Dr. Colette Felton, a postdoctoral scholar from the Angela Brooks lab at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Dr. Felton’s work focuses on developing computational tools for the improved prediction of splice variants and other alterations in long-read RNA sequencing data. In their joint presentation, the researchers will explore how Quantum-Si’s NGPS technology can serve as a validation tool for these predictions, enhancing the accuracy of genomic and transcriptomic data by confirming actual protein presence, abundance, and modifications at the proteomic level.

“Genomic and transcriptomic data are powerful tools for understanding genetic variation and RNA expression patterns, but they often fall short in capturing the full complexity of the picture at the protein level,” said Dr. Carpenter. “NGPS bridges this critical gap, directly analyzing proteoforms predicted by RNA sequencing to give researchers a reliable, high-resolution view of protein diversity and insight into functional impact.”

In her portion of the presentation, Dr. Felton will highlight recent advances in using long-read RNA sequencing to detect novel variants, such as single nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertions, deletions, and gene fusions, in cancer genes. She will then discuss how she is applying NGPS to validate the presence of these variants at the protein level, which is crucial for understanding their role in disease, and will review recent data demonstrating the ability of NGPS to detect proteoform-specific variation.

“Our NGPS technology empowers researchers to confirm the presence of predicted proteoforms directly at the protein level, complementing the innovative discoveries in transcriptomics,” said Jeff Hawkins, CEO of Quantum-Si. “Our collaboration with UC Santa Cruz reflects our commitment to advancing multi-omics research through impactful partnerships that drive scientific progress.”

To meet the team at ASHG 2024, attendees can visit booth #465.

For more information on Quantum-Si’s technology and research applications, please visit The Protein Sequencing Company™ | Quantum-Si

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company’s Platinum® instrument enables Next-Generation Protein Sequencing™ that advances proteomic research, drug discovery, and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with existing proteomic tools. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Contacts



Investor

Doug Farrell, VP, Investor Relations

ir@quantum-si.com

Media

Katherine Atkinson, SVP, Commercial Marketing

media@quantum-si.com