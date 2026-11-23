DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BrainHealth--Neuronic has announced that Dr. Roger Seheult, MD, has joined its Scientific Advisory Board, where he will meet quarterly to give independent scientific and clinical input on the company’s research priorities and device development.

Dr. Seheult is quadruple board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine, pulmonary disease, critical care medicine, and sleep medicine. He practices in Beaumont, California, where he directs a sleep lab, and teaches at the UC Riverside School of Medicine and Loma Linda University, where he earned his MD.

He co-founded MedCram, whose CME-accredited courses are used by hospitals and medical schools worldwide and whose lectures have been viewed more than 180 million times. Much of his public teaching covers how light affects human health — a line of interest that led to his 2025 conversation with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO, viewed more than 16 million times, and to his work with Neuronic.

Dr. Seheult joins advisory board members Michael R. Hamblin, PhD, former Associate Professor of Dermatology at Harvard Medical School, and Liisa Laakso, PhD, Principal Research Fellow at Mater Research.

“Throughout my career as a physician, I have become increasingly aware of the profound role that sunlight plays in human health and physiology. While there is no perfect substitute for natural sunlight, many patients are unable to access it because of illness, hospitalization, disability, geography, or the constraints of modern living. Joining Neuronic’s advisory board provides me with an opportunity to help shape the development of scientifically grounded technologies that more closely replicate the biologically beneficial properties of sunlight.” – Dr. Seheult

"Dr. Seheult has helped millions of people understand why light matters to human health, and he asks hard questions. That's exactly what we want from our advisory board. We're grateful he's agreed to give his time, and we look forward to his input as we develop our next generation of devices." – Liam Pingree, Co-Founder of Neuronic

The appointment comes as interest in light therapy and brain health has spurred a period of rapid growth for Neuronic. Users have now logged more than 475,000 sessions with Neuronic devices at home, and the company’s helmet featured in the BBC documentary Mind Over Matter.

About Neuronic

Neuronic designs near-infrared light helmets for brain health, built for daily use at home. Co-founded by Liam Pingree and Marvin Schönauer, the company sold its first device in 2022 and now serves thousands of customers, with a team of over 30 across research, product development, and customer care. Neuronic works with an independent Scientific Advisory Board of scientists and physicians. Learn more at neuronic.com.

Disclosure

Neuronic’s Scientific Advisory Board members may receive compensation for consulting or research services and/or devices for evaluation. Dr. Seheult serves without compensation and will receive a Neuronic device for evaluation. Advisory board participation is not an endorsement of specific product claims. Neuronic devices are intended for general wellness and are not intended to diagnose, treat or prevent any medical condition.

Media: Moe McCarthy | moe@mmccoms.com | +44 79 8311 9264

Company: Elizabeth Cylkowski | Elizabeth.cylkowski@neuronic.com | +1 (321) 340-6733