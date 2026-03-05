SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Priavoid to Present Initial Phase 2 Safety Data for Alzheimer‘s and Preclinical PoC for Parkinson‘s Programs at AD/PD™ 2026

March 5, 2026 | 
2 min read

Dusseldorf, Germany, March 5, 2026 - Priavoid GmbH (“Priavoid”) today announced it will present promising initial safety data from the ongoing Phase 2 trial (PRImus-AD, NCT06182085) evaluating its lead candidate PRI-002 in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), as well as preclinical proof-of-concept data for its candidate PRI-101 in alpha-synucleinopathy models like Parkinson’s disease (PD) at the upcoming AD/PD™ 2026 International Conference, taking place from March 17-21, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Both candidates are based on Priavoid’s proprietary development platform and represent a novel class of orally available all-d-peptide therapeutics designed to detangle neurotoxic oligomer species to inhibit and reverse disease-specific protein aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders.

Initial Phase 2 safety data for PRI-002, which targets amyloid-beta (Aβ) oligomers, will be outlined in an oral presentation by Priavoid’s Chief Science Officer, Prof. Dr. Dieter Willbold. The results indicate a favorable safety and tolerability profile, particularly regarding Amyloid-Related Imaging Abnormalities (ARIA). Following review of relevant safety data, the Drug Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) recommended continuing the trial without further ARIA monitoring.

The preclinical proof-of-concept data for PRI-101, a candidate designed to target alpha-synuclein (α-syn) aggregates, will be shared as a poster presentation and include encouraging efficacy data in several in vitro and in vivo PD models.

Priavoid will also present additional posters, including updates from its discovery-stage programs aimed at addressing tauopathies and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Details of the Talk and Poster Sessions:

Oral Presentation:

Abstract Title: The Abeta Oligomer Disassembling Compound PRI-002 Does Not Cause ARIA in an Ongoing Phase 2 Trial (ID 2426)
Presenting author: Prof. Dr. Dieter Willbold, Priavoid GmbH
Session: 4760 - The App Pathway: From Hidden Fragments to Therapeutic Targets in AD
Date & Time: March 17, 2026, at 3:30 pm CET / 9:30 am EST

Poster:

Abstract Title: #514: Disassembly of α-Synuclein Aggregates by the All-d-Peptide PRI-101: Preclinical Efficacy In Vitro and In Vivo
Presenting author: Dr. Marc Sevenich, Priavoid GmbH
Date & Time: March 19, 2026, 1:50 pm CET until March 21, 2026, 5 pm CET
Poster board number: SHIFT 02-152

Details for additional poster presentations at AD/PD 2026 can be found here.

The PRImus-AD trial is funded by PRInnovation GmbH, affiliate to The Federal Agency for Breakthrough Innovation – SPRIND GmbH.

About Priavoid
Priavoid’s novel class of orally available all-d-peptide therapeutics detangle neurotoxic oligomer species to inhibit and reverse disease-specific protein aggregation in neurodegenerative disorders. We aim to establish clinical proof-of-concept through our lead program, PRI-002, which will complete a Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease in 2026. Priavoid has built a focused pipeline of detangler compounds that are non-immunogenic and reach their oligomer targets in the brain and inside the affected cells. Our goal is to develop disease-modifying therapies that address the underlying biology of neurodegeneration and drive meaningful clinical benefit for patients.

Contacts:

Priavoid GmbH
Email: media@priavoid.com

Media Requests
Trophic Communications
Anja Heuer and Marie Weickert, PhD
Phone: +49 151 106 199 05  
Email: priavoid@trophic.eu


Events Data Phase 2 Preclinical Pipeline Alzheimer’s disease Parkinson’s disease ALS Neurodegenerative disease
