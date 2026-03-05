From Grants to Family Offices: Building a Unified Financing Strategy in Biotech

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll listen to Ram May-Ron, managing partner at FreeMind Group, and Ravi Kiron, managing director at Biopharma Strategy Advisors. We’ll be speaking about how to combine nondilutive funding and family office money into a unified strategy that gets companies through the drug development valley of death.
> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
Host
Jennifer Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Ram May-Ron, Managing Partner, FreeMind Group
Ravi Kiron, Managing Director, Biopharma Strategy Advisors
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.