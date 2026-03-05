From Grants to Family Offices: Building a Unified Financing Strategy in Biotech

> Listen on Spotify

In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Ram May-Ron, managing partner at FreeMind Group, and Ravi Kiron, managing director at Biopharma Strategy Advisors. We’ll discuss how best to tailor an investment approach of both nondilutive funding and family offices to overcome the drug development valley of death.

Host

⁠Jennifer Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Ram May-Ron, Managing Partner, FreeMind Group

Ravi Kiron, Managing Director, Biopharma Strategy Advisors

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.