Phoenix Children’s Strengthens Enterprise Leadership to Advance Clinical Integration, Improve Access to Pediatric Care

Blake Bulloch, MD, MBA, and Stephanie Kearney, MBA, MHA, FACHE, assume expanded roles

PHOENIX, Nov. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children’s today announced leadership changes designed to strengthen physician integration, accelerate strategic priorities and support coordinated care delivery. As part of the changes, it is expanding the roles of Chief Medical Officer Blake Bulloch, MD, MBA, and Chief Strategy Officer Stephanie Kearney, MBA, MHA, FACHE, to align physician leadership throughout the organization and bring strategy and ambulatory operations under shared oversight. The changes position the health system to carry out its three-year strategic plan as it continues to improve access, build connections and reinforce operational excellence.

"To improve the health of a generation, we must take bold steps to meet children's changing healthcare needs," said John R. Nickens IV, president and CEO of Phoenix Children's. "We're strengthening our enterprise leadership team so that we can expand access to services like behavioral health and primary care while attracting the nation's best specialists to Arizona. These leaders are instrumental in helping our physicians shape and deliver that care and provide more options for families."

Aligning Physician Leadership Across the Health System



Dr. Blake Bulloch joined Phoenix Children's in 2002 and previously served as division chief of emergency medicine. A practicing pediatric emergency physician, he has served as chief medical officer since 2024. In his expanded role as executive vice president and chief medical officer, Dr. Bulloch will oversee Phoenix Children's executive physician leadership team, strengthening alignment and collaboration among clinical leaders and supporting consistent excellence in care delivery.

Physician leaders reporting to Dr. Bulloch include Ashish S. Patel, MD, senior vice president, physician in chief; Joshua D. Koch, MD, senior vice president, hospital based in chief; and Jason Fraser, MD, who assumes the newly created role of vice president, chief of clinical affairs.

"Bringing our physician leaders together under a more integrated structure will help ensure we are working toward shared goals," said Dr. Bulloch. "As we prepare to welcome families to our third hospital, that collaboration will be increasingly important to how we deliver exceptional care for children across the Valley."

Advancing Strategy and Access to Care



Stephanie Kearney has been promoted to executive vice president and will continue as chief strategy officer. Her expanded role brings together the functions that shape, communicate and operationalize Phoenix Children's strategic priorities, including strategy, community engagement, enterprise project management, marketing and communications, public affairs, physician relations and ambulatory operations.

With more than 15 years of proven experience leading strategic and ambulatory initiatives for health systems, Kearney brings deep expertise in translating organizational priorities into operational success.

"Access is fundamental to fulfilling our mission, particularly as more families turn to Phoenix Children's for care," said Kearney. "Bringing strategy and ambulatory operations closer together gives us an opportunity to remove barriers, strengthen coordination and better connect children and families to the care they need."

Kearney will work closely with Chad Johnson, senior vice president of Phoenix Children's Care Network and Phoenix Children's Medical Group Operations, to support physicians and operational teams and advance ambulatory priorities throughout the health system.

"These leadership changes give us a strong foundation for the transformational work ahead because the decisions we make today will shape what Phoenix Children's can do for children years from now," said Nickens. "By working more collaboratively across specialties, locations and functions, we are building an integrated health system that provides the care our patients and families expect. It helps us achieve our vision to improve the health of a generation."

The leadership changes take effect immediately and reflect Phoenix Children's continued commitment to delivering the right care, in the right place, at the right time for the children and families it serves.

About Phoenix Children's



Phoenix Children’s is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

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SOURCE Phoenix Children's