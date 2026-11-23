King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today announced significant progress in the development of its lead clinical-stage immunotherapy candidate, PH-762. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) written feedback was received in response to Phio's Type C meeting request seeking guidance regarding the Phase 2b development program and future registration pathway.The FDA indicated that the Company's overall non-clinical package appears reasonable to support a future marketing application, subject to final review. The FDA accepted Phio's proposed weight-of-evidence approach for reproductive risk assessment and provided feedback that local tumor activity can be considered a primary efficacy driver. The FDA also provided recommendations to enhance the Company's clinical pharmacology to support continued development.The Company believes this feedback may reduce the need for additional nonclinical studies prior to filing a New Drug Application (NDA) for PH-762.The Company's planned randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 2b study remains focused on evaluating PH-762 as a neoadjuvant treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC), building upon previously reported clinical results that demonstrated a 65% overall pathologic response rate and a 45% pathologic complete response rate among evaluable cSCC patients treated with PH-762. The Company remains on track to initiate a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2b study in the first quarter of 2027."We believe this FDA interaction represents an important step in the advancement of the PH-762 program and provides valuable guidance as we prepare for our planned Phase 2b study," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "Importantly, the FDA characterized our overall nonclinical package as appearing reasonable to support a future marketing application and indicated that our proposed genetic toxicity strategy appears sufficient. We believe these responses provide a clear framework for advancing PH-762 while further strengthening the clinical, pharmacologic, and regulatory foundation of the program. We are focused on incorporating FDA feedback into our development strategy and advancing our planned randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit