Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces e-Presentation at American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting

INTASYL siRNA - Redefining the Treatment Paradigm for Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; Potential to Decrease Morbidities and Surgical Fatigue

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 9, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that clinical data from its Phase 1b trial were presented at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), held in San Diego, California, from November 5-8, 2026."The growing body of clinical evidence supporting PH-762 continues to demonstrate its potential to address an important unmet need in the treatment of cutaneous carcinomas," said Robert Bitterman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "We believe these findings highlight PH-762's potential to become a differentiated, tissue-sparing neoadjuvant therapy that may shrink tumors before surgery, reduce the extent of resection, and ultimately improve patient outcomes."Phio's e-presentation "", was presented by, ofand, Delray Beach, Florida. Dr. Strasswimmer served as the lead investigator of the Phase 1b clinical trial.Highlights of the presentation included final results of the first Phase 1b study assessing the safety and efficacy of INTASYL PH-762 as a neoadjuvant intratumoral injection for cutaneous carcinomas. Study findings suggested PH-762 is well-tolerated and may represent a tissue-sparing neoadjuvant to the current cSCC treatment standard of MMS and/or standard excision. Additional studies are needed to further evaluate the safety and efficacy of PH-762 and a Phase 2b study is planned for the first half of 2027.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit