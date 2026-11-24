King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2026) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYL® gene silencing technology, today announced the execution of a Letter of Intent with Prosoft Clinical Research, Inc. ("Prosoft"), a full-service clinical research organization, regarding support of the Company's planned Phase 2b clinical study of PH-762 as a neoadjuvant treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Under an executed binding start-up authorization letter, Prosoft has commenced specified study activities while the parties continue negotiating a definitive clinical research organization services agreement.The commencement of these activities follows the Company's recently announced FDA Type C meeting and represents an important step in translating FDA feedback into operational execution as preparation for the planned Phase 2b study continues. Initiation of authorized start-up activities include site feasibility outreach and assessment, identification and preliminary qualification of study vendors, preparation and review of study start-up documents, regulatory planning and project management. These activities represent an important operational milestone as Phio advances readiness for its planned Phase 2b study in the first quarter of 2027.Through the proposed collaboration, the Company intends to leverage Prosoft's prior experience supporting the successful execution of Phio's PH-762 Phase 1b trial, including clinical operations, regulatory support, investigator engagement and site management activities.Prosoft supported execution of the Company's Phase 1b study that generated the clinical data supporting further advancement of PH-762. Management believes this continuity may accelerate study start-up timelines, improve operational efficiency, reduce execution risk and support a more streamlined transition into Phase 2b development."By entering into this LOI and initiating study start-up activities with a CRO partner that previously supported the PH-762 program, we believe we can efficiently advance study preparations, reduce operational risk, leverage valuable institutional knowledge from our earlier clinical experience, and position the Company for timely execution of our planned Phase 2b study," said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Phio Pharmaceuticals. "Importantly, we believe these activities further translate the constructive feedback received during our recent FDA Type C meeting into concrete operational progress toward the next stage of PH-762 development.""Prosoft Clinical is pleased to continue supporting Phio as it advances PH-762 into its planned Phase 2b study for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Having previously supported the successful execution of the Phase 1b program, our team brings valuable operational experience and program-specific knowledge that we believe can help facilitate an efficient study start-up and execution process," said Dror Rom, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of the Board, Prosoft Clinical. "We are excited to continue working with Phio and contributing to the advancement of the PH-762 development program."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit