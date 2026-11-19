Heartburn two or more times a week may be a sign of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), which affects an estimated 65 million Americans



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FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, today marked GERD Awareness Week, November 22-28, 2026, by encouraging people whose heartburn keeps coming back to recognize the potential signs of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and talk with their doctor. As part of the observance, Phathom released a new “Holiday Heartburn Myths vs. Facts” infographic and is continuing its #GERDtoKnow social media education series throughout November.

GERD is one of the most prevalent gastrointestinal diseases in the U.S., affecting an estimated 65 million Americans. Up to an estimated 80% of people with GERD have nighttime symptoms, which can disrupt sleep and affect work productivity. Over time, GERD that goes untreated or is not adequately controlled can damage the lining of the esophagus and potentially lead to complications, including esophageal strictures and Barrett’s esophagus, a change in the cells lining the esophagus that can increase the risk of esophageal cancer. GERD Awareness Week, first recognized by the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders (IFFGD) in 1999 and listed on the U.S. National Health Observances calendar, takes place each year during Thanksgiving week, when large meals, late nights and travel can make symptoms harder to ignore.

“Too many people have come to accept frequent heartburn as part of life, and they shouldn’t have to,” said Steve Basta, President and Chief Executive Officer of Phathom Pharmaceuticals. “We’re proud to join IFFGD this GERD Awareness Week to help people recognize the signs and understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to treatment. Our focus is on advancing treatment options for people with GERD, while helping raise awareness of the condition and encouraging patients to discuss persistent symptoms with their healthcare providers.”

“Thanksgiving is one of the toughest days of the year for reflux. Bigger portions, rich food, a few drinks and lying down on the couch afterward all make heartburn more likely,” said Amy Stewart, MSN, FNP-C, a gastroenterology nurse practitioner in private practice. “One bad night after a holiday meal isn’t usually a concern. But if you’re reaching for antacids a couple of times a week, waking up at night with heartburn, or still having symptoms on medication, that’s a pattern to talk to your healthcare provider about. GERD is very treatable, and there are more options today than there used to be.”

"Since IFFGD first recognized GERD Awareness Week in 1999, our message has stayed the same: frequent heartburn is not something you simply have to live with," said Ceciel T. Rooker, President and Executive Director of IFFGD. "The holidays are a natural time to notice how you're feeling. If heartburn or regurgitation keeps coming back, bring it up with your healthcare provider. You don't have to manage it alone, and reliable information and support are available."

2026 GERD Awareness Week resources from Phathom

Education throughout November: Phathom is sharing GERD facts and common myths through its #GERDtoKnow series on LinkedIn X

Phathom is sharing GERD facts and common myths through its #GERDtoKnow series on Disease information: GERDrelief.com

Patient support initiatives: Phathom continues to expand its patient support initiatives, including resources





Signs that heartburn may be GERD

Heartburn or a burning sensation two or more times per week

Regurgitation or a sour taste in the throat

Nighttime symptoms that disrupt sleep

Trouble swallowing

A persistent cough or throat irritation





Treatment options for GERD include over the counter and prescription medications, such as antacids, histamine-2 receptor antagonists (H2RAs), proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and potassium-competitive acid blockers (PCABs). Anyone with difficulty swallowing, unintentional weight loss, persistent vomiting, gastrointestinal bleeding, or symptoms that persist despite treatment should consult a healthcare provider.

To learn more about GERD, symptoms and potential treatment options, visit GERDrelief.com/#GERD and IFFGD’s resources at aboutGERD.org, including a GERD symptom tracker that can be used to record symptoms ahead of a doctor’s visit. Join the conversation on social media using #GERDAwarenessWeek.

About GERD

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic condition in which stomach contents flow back into the esophagus. There are two main types: Non-Erosive GERD, the largest category, affecting an estimated 45 million U.S. adults, and Erosive GERD, in which stomach acid damages the lining of the esophagus, affecting about 20 million U.S. adults. When inadequately treated, GERD can progress to more serious conditions, including esophageal strictures, Barrett’s esophagus and esophageal cancer.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB), for the U.S., Europe and Canada. Phathom currently markets vonoprazan in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the relief of heartburn associated with Non-Erosive GERD in adults, the healing and maintenance of healing of Erosive GERD in adults and relief of associated heartburn, and as part of VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) and VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow on LinkedIn and X.

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