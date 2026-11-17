CHESTERBROOK, PA, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Persevere Therapeutics, Inc. (“Persevere”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing misetionamide — a first-in-class inhibitor of MYC, historically viewed as undruggable and coined ‘the grand orchestrator of cancer growth’ — today announced the appointment of Alex Martin and Meenu Chhabra Karson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Martin and Ms. Chhabra Karson are accomplished biopharmaceutical chief executives and board-level leaders. Their appointments follow the treatment of the first patient in MIROC-1, Persevere’s Phase 2a clinical trial of misetionamide in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, in September 2026.

“I am both delighted and honored that Alex and Meenu are joining our Board, and I look forward to building Persevere together with their support and leadership,” said Greg Bosch, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Persevere Therapeutics.

Alex Martin is Chief Executive Officer of Abcuro, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class immunotherapy candidates for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. He previously served as CEO of Palladio Biosciences, which was acquired by Centessa Pharmaceuticals, and of Realm Therapeutics, which was acquired by ESSA Pharma, a clinical stage oncology company, where Alex remained on the board of directors. Earlier, he was Chief Operating Officer of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and Chief Financial Officer of BioXell, which was acquired by Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. He began his career at SmithKline Beecham in marketing and business development and later served as Vice President, Global Business Development & Licensing at Novartis. Mr. Martin holds a B.A. from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard.

“Misetionamide is aimed at MYC, one of the most important and elusive drivers of cancer, and Persevere has moved quickly into the clinic with MIROC-1,” said Mr. Martin. “I am pleased to join Greg and the Board and to help the team advance this program for patients who urgently need new options.”

Meenu Chhabra Karson is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive, serial CEO and seasoned public and private company board director with more than 20 years of experience building and leading innovative life sciences companies. Having served as CEO of multiple private and publicly traded biotechnology companies since 2007, she has raised over $500 million in capital, including through a successful IPO, and executed strategic partnerships valued at more than $2 billion. She currently serves as President, CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of Evercrisp Biosciences, a next-generation genetic medicines company co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna. Previously, she was President and CEO of Proteostasis Therapeutics, where she led the company’s IPO and pioneered the first personalized medicine registrational study in cystic fibrosis. Earlier, she held leadership roles at BioXell and Novartis. Ms. Chhabra Karson has served on the boards of multiple public and private biotechnology companies and currently serves on the Board of Directors of MacroGenics, where she chairs the Human Capital Management Committee and serves on the Audit Committee.

“Persevere is pursuing a target the field has long considered out of reach, and the company is now treating patients in a Phase 2a trial,” said Ms. Chhabra Karson. “I look forward to working with Greg, the Board and the team as misetionamide advances.”

About Persevere Therapeutics

Persevere Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing misetionamide, a first-in-class small molecule that inhibits MYC — historically viewed as undruggable and coined ‘the grand orchestrator of cancer growth’. The company holds two open, active FDA INDs for ovarian and pancreatic cancers, and has received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for pancreatic cancer. Persevere has initiated the MIROC-1 Phase 2a trial in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer with the first patient treated in September 2026 across three leading U.S. cancer centers. The company was named Persevere as an enduring reminder that we must ‘Never Give Up’ on behalf of cancer patients who persevere every day. Our mission is the singular pursuit of improved clinical outcomes for cancer patients with our novel therapeutic, misetionamide. For more information, visit www.perseveretherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the therapeutic potential of misetionamide; plans and expectations for ongoing and future clinical trials.

Media and Investor Contact:



Ben Steinmetz

Persevere Therapeutics, Inc.

Ben.Steinmetz@perseveretherapeutics.com