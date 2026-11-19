TEMPE, Ariz. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Align Technology, Inc. (“Align”) (Nasdaq: ALGN), a leading global medical device company that designs, manufactures, and sells the Invisalign® System of clear aligners, iTero™ intraoral scanners, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software for digital orthodontics and restorative dentistry, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Paul J. Clancy, a biopharmaceutical executive and former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Biogen Inc., as a director effective immediately and Ian Bell, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Alcon Inc., as a director effective December 10, 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Paul Clancy to our Board and look forward to the addition of Ian Bell in December,” said Kevin Conroy, Chairman of the Board of Align Technology. “Paul and Ian bring significant global healthcare, financial, innovation and operational leadership experience that will complement the strengths of Align’s Board. Paul’s deep financial and strategic leadership in the biopharmaceutical industry, together with Ian’s broad perspective across commercial, manufacturing, quality and regulatory operations and his experience leading innovation-driven businesses, will be valuable as we continue to execute our strategy and drive long-term growth.”

Mr. Clancy brings more than 30 years of strategic, financial and operational leadership experience, primarily in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. He served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from July 2017 to October 2019 and remained a Senior Advisor to the company until July 2020. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Biogen from 2007 to 2017, where he led the company's financial strategy through a decade of growth. After joining Biogen in 2001 as Vice President of U.S. Marketing, he held several other senior leadership roles, including Vice President of Portfolio Management and Senior Vice President of Finance, with responsibility for treasury, tax, investor relations and business planning. Before Biogen, Mr. Clancy spent 13 years at PepsiCo in a range of finance, strategy and general management positions. He currently serves on the board of directors of Incyte Corporation, where he chairs the Audit and Finance Committee, and as Chair of the board of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. He previously served on the boards of Exact Sciences, Xilio Therapeutics and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. He is also an Executive Fellow at Harvard Business School and served as a Visiting Senior Lecturer of Finance at Cornell University's Graduate School of Management from 2021 through May 2026. Mr. Clancy holds a B.S. in Business Administration, with a Finance concentration, from Babson College and an M.B.A. from Columbia University.

Mr. Bell currently serves as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Alcon, where he oversees the company's commercial, manufacturing, quality, and regulatory operations. Prior to assuming this role in 2024, he served as President, Global Business & Innovation, leading product development across Alcon's surgical, vision care, and digital health businesses. Previously, he served as President, International and President of Alcon's Europe, Middle East and Africa region. Before joining Alcon in 2016, Mr. Bell held senior leadership positions at Hospira and Allergan and began his career with GlaxoSmithKline. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with honors in Economics from the University of York in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Clancy and Mr. Bell will be included in the company’s slate of director nominees in the proxy statement for Align’s 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Following the appointments of Messrs. Clancy and Bell, the Board will be composed of 13 directors until December 31, 2026, when the previously announced retirement of Mr. C. Raymond Larkin, Jr. will reduce the number of directors to 12.

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® System, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero™ intraoral scanners and services, and exocad™ CAD/CAM software. These technology building blocks enable enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies for over 307 thousand doctor customers and are key to accessing Align’s 600 million consumer market opportunity worldwide. Over the past 29 years, Align has helped doctors treat approximately 24.2 million patients with the Invisalign System and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry through the Align™ Digital Platform, our integrated suite of unique, proprietary technologies and services delivered as a seamless, end-to-end solution for patients and consumers, orthodontists and GP dentists, and lab/partners. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com. For additional information about the iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com. For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit www.exocad.com.

Invisalign, iTero, exocad, Align, Align Digital Platform and iTero Lumina are trademarks of Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology

Madelyn Valente

(909) 833-5839

mvalente@aligntech.com

Zeno Group

Sarah Karlson

(828) 551-4201

sarah.karlson@zenogroup.com