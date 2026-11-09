OrthoPediatrics Announces Full Commercial Launch of VerteGlide® Spinal Growth Guidance System

Successful Limited Launch Highlights Strong Demand and Adoption of the Company’s Innovative Early Onset Scoliosis Solution

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the full commercial launch of its VerteGlide® Spinal Growth Guidance System (“VerteGlide”), an innovative solution designed specifically for the treatment of Early Onset Scoliosis (“EOS”).

VerteGlide further strengthens OrthoPediatrics' comprehensive scoliosis portfolio and reinforces the Company's commitment to developing pediatric-specific solutions for complex spinal deformities. It was developed to address a significant clinical challenge in treating children with EOS: achieving meaningful deformity correction while preserving the potential for continued spinal growth. Utilizing established spinal growth guidance principles, VerteGlide provides three-dimensional deformity correction while allowing natural growth to continue through additional vertebral segments, offering surgeons an additional growth-friendly treatment option for children with complex spinal deformities.

Dr. Josh Murphy, a pediatric orthopedic spine surgeon at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, commented, “Treating Early Onset Scoliosis requires balancing meaningful deformity correction with the preservation of spinal growth potential. My experience with VerteGlide across multiple patients has been very encouraging, and I believe growth-guidance technology offers an important treatment option for appropriately selected children with these complex spinal deformities.”

“The full commercial launch of VerteGlide represents an important milestone for our scoliosis business and underscores the continued need for innovation in the treatment of Early Onset Scoliosis,” said Greg Odle, President of OrthoPediatrics Scoliosis. “Strong adoption across the U.S. reflects increasing interest among pediatric spine surgeons in growth-guidance technologies. We are excited about VerteGlide’s potential to expand treatment options for EOS patients with complex spinal pathologies. As we build on this momentum, we remain focused on expanding surgeon education and bringing this innovative technology to more children and families.”

The VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System is made possible with the Shilla™ technology licensed from Medtronic.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 95 systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 75 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

philip@gilmartinir.com

415-937-5406