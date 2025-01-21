NiKang Therapeutics® Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase 1b/2 Study of NKT2152 in Combination with Standard-of-Care in First-Line Regimen for Hepatocellular Carcinoma

- NKT2152, a highly potent, selective and orally bioavailable small molecule HIF2α inhibitor, is being evaluated in combination with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC) compared to atezolizumab and bevacizumab alone

- NKT2152’s broad anti-tumor activity in several xenograft models supports investigation of its role in tumor types beyond clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC)

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NiKang Therapeutics® Inc. (“NiKang”), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to bring transformative therapies to patients in need, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in the global randomized phase 1b/2 clinical study evaluating NKT2152, a highly potent, selective and orally bioavailable small molecule HIF2α inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) and bevacizumab (Avastin®) in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic HCC. This study is being conducted under a clinical trial collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (“Roche”) as part of Roche’s MORPHEUS-liver platform trial (NCT04524871).





“The commencement of this randomized study of NKT2152 in partnership with Roche represents a significant milestone in the advancement of NKT2152 for the treatment of tumors beyond ccRCC,” said Zhenhai Gao, Ph.D., co-founder, president, and CEO of NiKang. “NKT2152 has demonstrated significant anti-tumor efficacy and a favorable safety profile not only in human ccRCC patients but also in preclinical xenograft models of solid tumors beyond ccRCC, underscoring its potential for broad application in human cancer treatments. HCC is of particular interest due to the compelling scientific rationale supporting NKT2152 and robust preclinical data. With high potency, selectivity, and unique human pharmacokinetic (PK) profile characterized by higher systemic exposure, a larger volume of distribution, and a longer half-life, NKT2152 emerges as an ideal candidate for combination with antibody-based regimens to treat solid tumors beyond ccRCC, where higher drug exposure may be necessary. We are enthusiastic about further exploring NKT2152’s potential in the first-line treatment of HCC patients through this randomized trial”.

About NKT2152

NKT2152 is a potent, selective and orally available small molecule HIF2α inhibitor which binds to HIF2α allosterically and disrupts the HIF2α/HIF1β transcription factor complex, thereby reducing the production of proteins which lead to tumorigenesis. NKT2152 is currently under evaluation in a Phase 1/2 clinical study in ccRCC as a single agent (NCT05119335) and a Phase 2 clinical study in ccRCC in combination with palbociclib and sasanlimab (NCT05935748). A third clinical study, as part of Roche’s MORPHEUS-liver platform trial, evaluating the combination with standard-of-care atezolizumab and bevacizumab in first-line unresectable/advance hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) (NCT04524871) is ongoing.

About NiKang Therapeutics

NiKang Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on discovering and developing innovative small molecule oncology medicines to bring transformative therapies to patients in need. Our target selection is driven by deep insight into disease biology and molecular pathways. Our discovery approach is informed by target structure biology and capitalizes on structure-based drug design. The successful implementation of our strategy enables us to rapidly and efficiently discover and advance proprietary drug candidates with the most desirable pharmacological features into clinical studies. We have successfully advanced three programs into clinical trials, including NKT2152 (HIF2α), NKT3447 (CDK2), and NKT3964 (CDK2).

For more information, please visit http://www.nikangtx.com

Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) and Avastin® (bevacizumab) are registered trademarks of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

Contacts



Kelsey Chen

Chief Financial and Operating Officer

IR@nikangtx.com