News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
SUBSCRIBE
Menu
SUBSCRIBE
Show Search
News
Drug Development
FDA
Drug Delivery
Deals
Business
Policy
Cell and Gene Therapy
Weight Loss
Rare Disease
Cancer
Job Trends
Artificial intelligence
NextGen Class of 2024
Insights
Podcasts
Reports
Webinars
Press Releases
All News & Releases
Jobs
Career Advice
Companies
Hotbeds
More
Employer Resources
Best Places to Work
Post Jobs
Advertise
Submit a Press Release
Search Query
Submit Search
NiKang Therapeutics Inc.
NEWS
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Drug Development
NiKang Therapeutics Doses First Patient in a Phase 1/1b Study of NKT3447, an Oral, Selective Inhibitor of CDK2 Which Reduces Cyclin E Expression
April 15, 2024
·
3 min read
BioCapital
NiKang Therapeutics Presents the Discovery and Unique Mechanism of Action of a Selective CDK2 Inhibitor NKT3447 at AACR Annual Meeting 2024
April 5, 2024
·
3 min read
Business
NiKang Therapeutics Appoints Joanne Lager, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
January 4, 2024
·
2 min read
Business
NiKang Therapeutics Enters into Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate NKT2152 in Combination with Standard-of-Care in First-Line Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma
December 8, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
NiKang Therapeutics Appoints Anne E. Borgman, M.D., to Board of Directors
January 18, 2023
·
2 min read
Business
NiKang Therapeutics and Hansoh Pharma Announce Strategic Collaboration and License Agreement for NKT2152 in Greater China
May 3, 2022
·
4 min read
BioCapital
NiKang Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Highlighting NKT2152’s Therapeutic Potential in Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma (ccRCC) and Solid Tumors Beyond ccRCC at AACR Annual Meeting 2022
April 8, 2022
·
2 min read
Business
NiKang Therapeutics and AVEO Oncology Announce a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate the Combination of NKT2152, a HIF2α Inhibitor, and FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) for the Treatment of Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma
January 5, 2022
·
7 min read
Business
NiKang Therapeutics and Pfizer Enter Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate Novel Combination Therapies for the Treatment of Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma
November 30, 2021
·
2 min read
Drug Development
NiKang Therapeutics Announces First Patient Dosed in A Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating NKT2152, a Small Molecule that Inhibits Hypoxia Inducible Factor 2α (HIF2α)
November 15, 2021
·
2 min read
JOBS
Currently, there are no jobs for this company on BioSpace
Browse all jobs
here
Oops!
There was an issue retrieving the jobs list. Please reload the page to view more jobs.
Load More
Title
Location
Company Name
Desc
View details