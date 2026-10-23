New Grid Therapeutics GT103 Data to be Presented at ESMO 2026

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grid Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing better and safer human-derived therapeutic antibodies for cancer, today announced that new data on its lead clinical asset, GT103, will be presented at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress meeting.

At the meeting, held October 23–27 in Madrid, Spain, the COMPACT consortium (EP PerMed) will present independent data showing that GT103’s tumor target, complement factor H (CFH), is a novel relevant tumor target in head and neck cancer, and that ex vivo GT103 reduces tumor cell proliferation while increasing tumor T-cells. This will be presented by Dr. Joey Martin (Centre de Recherche des Cordeliers/ Institut Curie, Paris, France).

Poster presentation title: Tumor-bound Factor H controls complement activation and is a potential therapeutic target in oral cavity and HPV-negative oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (ESMO 2026; 1635eP).

GT103 is a tumor specific antibody that has been shown to kill tumor cells, inhibit metastasis, reduce the immunosuppressive environment, and drive anti-tumor immunity. “As we continue to explore and analyze pre-clinical data in different cancer cell types, the clinical development pathway options expand to multiple solid tumors,” said Dr. Edward Patz, CEO of Grid. “In addition, we now have the confidence to move forward with additional assets from our computationally driven platform.”

About Grid Therapeutics

Grid Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotech company built on the transformative science developed by a team of researchers at Duke University School of Medicine. Located in Durham, North Carolina, Grid is currently using its unique computational platform to develop a pipeline of human-derived, tumor-targeted antibodies with the potential for antibody derivatives including CAR-T cells, ADCs, radiopharmaceuticals, and bi-specifics for the treatment of solid tumors. Grid’s first asset, GT103, discovered in early-stage lung cancer patients with exceptional outcomes and isolated from single human B cells, is now in phase 2 clinical trials.

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Ryan Dackor, Ph.D.

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Grid Therapeutics, LLC

Phone: 919.270.9404

Email: ryan.dackor@gridthr.com

Website: www.gridtherapeutics.com