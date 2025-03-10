New Analysis of Organon’s VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% Phase 3 Data Shows Atopic Dermatitis Disease Activity Remained Low After Treatment-Free Interval in Adults and Children 2 Years of Age and Older

Low disease activity was observed after a mean duration of 80 consecutive days off-treatment following success with VTAMA cream, with a mean weekly Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) score of 2.9 at the end of the treatment-free interval

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a focus on women’s health, today announced results from an analysis of the Phase 3 ADORING 3 open-label, long-term extension study evaluating VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% once daily in adults and children 2 years of age and older with atopic dermatitis (AD), also known as eczema. The findings demonstrate that AD disease activity remained mild in patients who had achieved treatment success and subsequently entered a treatment-free interval lasting on average 80 days. These results were presented during a late-breaking research session today at the 2025 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting.





“For patients with atopic dermatitis, the benefits of many topical treatments are often short-lived, and for some patients, their disease rapidly reappears after taking a break from topical treatments,” said Jonathan Silverberg, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences. “As a physician, I’m encouraged that at the end of a break from treatment with VTAMA cream, patients’ AD remained mild. I’m excited to see these data support the use of VTAMA cream to potentially provide lasting results for itch, which is the universal and most burdensome symptom of AD.”

ADORING 3 (N=728) was a 48-week open-label, long-term extension study that enrolled eligible patients from the pivotal Phase 3 ADORING 1 and ADORING 2 trials, patients from a 4-week maximal usage pharmacokinetics study, and VTAMA cream-naive patients 2-17 years of age with either mild, moderate, or severe AD that did not meet inclusion criteria in ADORING 1 and ADORING 2. In ADORING 3, those who entered with or achieved completely clear skin (n=378), defined as a validated Investigator Global Assessment for AD (vIGA-AD™) score of 0, stopped using VTAMA cream and were assessed for maintenance of vIGA-AD of 0 (clear) or 1 (almost clear) off-treatment. Patients whose AD returned to a vIGA-AD of 2 or higher (mild or above) were retreated with VTAMA cream until complete disease clearance was achieved again or until study completion.

The new results demonstrate that, at the end of the first treatment-free interval, which lasted an average of 79.8 consecutive days, 84% of patients had a vIGA-AD score of 2 (mild). Itch, which was assessed with the patient reported Peak Pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) score ranging from 0 to 10, remained low with a mean weekly PP-NRS score of 2.9. The mean Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI) score was 3.4, indicating mild disease.

The most frequent treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) in ADORING 3 included folliculitis (12.1%), nasopharyngitis (6.9%), and upper respiratory tract infection (6.9%); trial discontinuations due to TEAEs were low (2.6%). Adverse events of special interests including follicular events, contact dermatitis, and headache were mostly mild or moderate and associated with low discontinuation rates (1.0%, 0.4%, and 0%, respectively).

“These data reinforce the efficacy of VTAMA cream in atopic dermatitis, including the durability of effect among patients in the study, including children as young as two years old,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, M.D., Head of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer at Organon. “Knowing the profound impact that atopic dermatitis can have on the lives of patients, and oftentimes their caregivers, the possibility to receive over two months of relief without needing to reapply treatment is meaningful and speaks to our mission of creating a healthier every day.”

In December 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1% for the topical treatment of AD in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older. VTAMA cream was also approved by the FDA on May 24, 2022, for the topical treatment of mild, moderate, and severe plaque psoriasis in adults.

About ADORING

ADORING is the Phase 3 AD clinical development program for VTAMA (tapinarof) cream, 1%, which consists of ADORING 1 (NCT05014568) and ADORING 2 (NCT05032859), as well as ADORING 3 (NCT05142774), a 48-week open-label, long-term extension study.

About Atopic Dermatitis

AD, commonly referred to as eczema, is one of the most prevalent inflammatory skin diseases, affecting over 26 million people in the U.S. alone and up to 10% of adults worldwide.1,2,3 AD occurs most frequently in children, affecting up to 20% worldwide.2,3 The disease results in itchy, red, swollen, and cracked skin, often on the folds of the arms, back of the knees, hands, face, and neck.1 Itching is an especially bothersome symptom for those with AD, and tends to worsen at night.2,4,5

About Organon

Organon is an independent global healthcare company with a mission to help improve the health of women throughout their lives. Organon’s diverse portfolio offers over 70 medicines and products in women’s health, biosimilars, and a large franchise of established medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. In addition to Organon’s current products, the company invests in innovative solutions and research to drive future growth opportunities in women’s health and biosimilars. Organon is also pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical partners and innovators who look to commercialize their products by leveraging Organon’s scale and agile presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has geographic scope with significant reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 10,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

